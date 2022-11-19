During a recent NPR segment, Laura Sullivan cited a Greenpeace USA report on the state of plastic recycling in the United States, and the news is disheartening for those who are concerned about the environment. “Recycling plastic is practically impossible,” she quoted, “and the problem is getting worse.”

The report revealed that the amount of plastic actually turned into new things has fallen to new lows of around 5%. That number is expected to drop further as more plastic is produced.

Judie Butterfield is a borough council member and chairman of the borough Recycling Committee. She can be reached at 717-337-0724 or jbfd@comcast.net.

