During a recent NPR segment, Laura Sullivan cited a Greenpeace USA report on the state of plastic recycling in the United States, and the news is disheartening for those who are concerned about the environment. “Recycling plastic is practically impossible,” she quoted, “and the problem is getting worse.”
The report revealed that the amount of plastic actually turned into new things has fallen to new lows of around 5%. That number is expected to drop further as more plastic is produced.
“More plastic is being produced, and an even smaller percentage of it is being recycled,” says Lisa Ramsden, senior plastic campaigner for Greenpeace USA. “The crisis just gets worse and worse, as the industry plans to triple plastic production by 2050.”
Waste management experts say the problem with plastic is that it is expensive to collect and sort. There are now thousands of different types of plastic, and none of them can be melted down together. Plastic also degrades after one or two uses. New plastic, on the other hand, is cheap and easy to produce. The result is that plastic trash has few markets.
“The real solution is to switch to systems of reuse and refill,” Ramsden said. “We are at a decision point on plastic pollution. It is time for corporations to turn off the plastic tap.”
Greenpeace also notes that plastic straws are among the top 10 most picked-up items on public beaches. Not only are they a huge source of litter, but plastic straws are also a problem for traditional single-stream recycling centers. Because of their size and shape, they often get stuck in the mechanisms of sorting machines.
One doesn’t always think of straws as falling into the categories of “reuse and repurpose,” but a friend sent me an article that lists ways to do just that:
- You can tape a straw to the side of a notebook to hold a makeshift pencil or pen or to your tablet cover to hold a stylus.
- When traveling, use a straw to prevent jewelry from tangling by threading the chain through a straw and fastening the clasps. Also, you can make your razor suitcase-friendly by slitting the straw lengthwise and slipping it over the blade. Use a straw as a container for straight pins or hair pins when traveling. Bend one end of the straw over and secure it with some tape, place your pins into the other end of the straw, then fold and seal with more tape. Use the same method to produce portable, purse-sized saltshakers.
- If you insist on using the ubiquitous Ziplock bags, straws can come in handy. Getting as much air as possible out of a plastic bag helps to keep the food inside it fresher. Put your food in the plastic bag and then insert the straw. Seal the zipper around the straw, suck out as much air as you can, slip the straw out quickly and zip the bag completely closed.
- Alternatively, you can also use zippered plastic bags when shipping items that need a little cushioning. Just stick a drinking straw into the bag, zip it up, then blow to inflate. Quickly slide out the straw and seal the bag for padding.
- Since electronic devices are everywhere, cord management is critical. and keeping your cords labeled can help eliminate confusion. Slice a straw open lengthwise, then cut it into small segments. Slip the segments around cords and cables near the plug and label them with a permanent marker.
Great ideas, I wish I’d thought of them. If you’re looking to avoid contributing to the plastic straw problems in the first place, you have a few options. You can refuse them when they’re offered, carry a reusable straw with you or only use compostable straws.
Judie Butterfield is a borough council member and chairman of the borough Recycling Committee. She can be reached at 717-337-0724 or jbfd@comcast.net.
