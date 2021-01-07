OK, admit it. At some point in the past 10 months, you like me have fallen in love with sweat pants right? With little opportunity or social pressure to put on a form fitting dress or jeans why not just allow the COVID pounds to pile on comfortably. Heck, none of that really shows up on Zoom or Facebook.
Let’s consider what fitness looks like these days. Most work outs are attended with a virtual group or on an individual basis. Personally, I have always enjoyed solo runs. However, when the motivation meter was low, a class at the YW was sure to help move the needle. Despite the valiant efforts of enthusiastic instructors, the joy of mingling with friends and feeding off each others’ energy is only partially reproduced via on line classes.
Lisa Wolkind is a volunteer with the Physical Fitness Task Force who hosts walks, hikes and 5K runs. The next event is a hike at Caledonia State Park at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. For more information check out Healthy Adams County on Facebook.
