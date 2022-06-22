When my nephew and his wife married five years ago, they emphatically announced there would be no children. He travels extensively for work and coaches football. She teaches elementary school and is working toward a PhD. They lead full, busy lives. No need for anyone (especially their moms) to repeatedly ask, “When are you two having children?” Their answer is always the same: “We’re not.”
Earlier this year my twin sister and I celebrated our 60th birthday. Just before dinner, my nephew and his wife arrived and presented us with birthday cards. Tucked inside each card was a sonogram. My sister’s card had an image of twin “A.” My card had an image of twin “B.” Apparently “we’re not having children” meant “we’re not having children right away.” News that they are expecting identical twin boys in August generated thunderous applause, immediately followed by a collective gasp, “Oh no, twins!” The expectant couple couldn’t be happier. The grandparents-to-be and extended family are thrilled. Apparently only their cat is disappointed.
I should just stop there, but since our focus at the community foundation is on philanthropy, I’ll continue down the giving path.
Our family has a shared charitable fund. We contribute to it individually, often remembering each other’s birthdays, graduations, and other special occasions with a gift. We established the expectation that everyone in the family gives, no matter their age or circumstance. Not surprisingly, gifts honoring the twins’ arrival are part of the baby shower registry.
We give individually but grant from the fund as a family. It’s a process of talking through recommended projects that resonate with our family’s values, culture and history. Everyone joins in, including in-laws, across all generations. As soon as the twins are able, they will be taught (and expected) to join their generation to carry on the family value of generosity beyond family and friends.
My sister and I are excited to share “the twins” label with a new generation. And we’re equally excited to add two additional seats around the family giving table. Giving through our community foundation charitable fund is easy. The community foundation does all the finance and administration. They research nonprofits that we bring to them or recommend charities that fit our interests. All we have to do is get four generations to agree on grant decisions. About as easy as raising identical twin boys.
What’s your family’s philanthropy story? I’d like to know. Share it with me at rserpe@adamscountycf.org or call 717-337-0060.
