During this long pandemic, many of us have been spending a large amount of time at home and away from our usual activities and friends. Some have found this situation has provided us with more flexibility to improve our health by starting a new exercise routine or exercising more. Others have found the opportunity to cook at home more often and are reaping the benefits of a healthier diet. For others, COVID-19 coronavirus has negatively influenced physical and psychological health. Additionally, new research now details how much the number one killer of Americans, cardiovascular disease, is also greatly affected by the various forms of psychological stress as well as poor eating and physical activity patterns (Levine, et.al., 2021).
If psychological stressors have you struggling with eating healthier foods and/or exercising which has resulted in unwanted weight gain, you will want to continue reading. First, let’s discuss some of the reasons for mindless eating and the behaviors causing us to consume excess calories. We’ll then move onto concrete suggestions to help you be more mindful of your intake and identify techniques to help modify sabotaging behaviors. Finally, we’ll discuss new research to help us limit the “chatter” our minds create to cope with stress and how calming this chatter may help drive healthier lifestyle habits.
Lynn James, MS, RDN, LDN, is senior extension educator for the Penn State Extension, Adams County. References: Levine GN, Cohen BE, Commodore-Mensah Y, Fleury J, Huffman JC, Khalid U, Labarthe DR, Lavretsky H, Michos ED, Spatz ES, Kubzansky LD; on behalf of the American Heart Association Council on Clinical Cardiology; Council on Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology; Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing; and Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health. Psychological health, well-being, and the mind-heart-body connection: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2021. Rolls, B. (2009). The Volumetrics Eating Plan (1st ed). Harper Collins. Kross, E. (2021). Chatter (1st ed). Crown.
