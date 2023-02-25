Janet Morgan Riggs currently chairs the Gettysburg Borough Human Relations Commission. She retired in 2019 after a career at Gettysburg College, which included 11 years as president.

Kierstan Belle is chair of the Adams County Advisory Council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and chief executive officer of Kierstan’s Kids LLC, and #Live4Love Inc.

Martin Otto-Zimmann is an ELCA pastor serving as the senior director of continuing education at United Lutheran Seminary. He serves with Kierstan Belle as co-chair of the Adams County Advisory Council to the PA Human Relations Commission.