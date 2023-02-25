Citizens of our community have the right to be treated fairly in their workplaces, when they rent or purchase property, and when they visit public places such as restaurants, health care facilities, and stores.
Two local groups have recently been established to protect those rights and to educate individuals, businesses, and institutions about their responsibilities to ensure those rights. These groups are the Gettysburg Borough Human Relations Commission and the Adams County Advisory Council to the PA Human Relations Commission.
In 2019, Gettysburg’s Borough Council took a significant step when it adopted an antidiscrimination ordinance, which signified that in our borough we strive for fairness in the areas of housing, employment, and public accommodation. Specifically, this ordinance is designed to protect the rights of all individuals to be treated fairly, regardless of their race, color, sex, religious creed or belief, ancestry, national origin, familial status, marital status, age, veteran status, mental or physical disability, or use of service or assistance animals. The Borough ordinance went further than the state Human Relations Act at that time in that it defined sex to include sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and transgender.
In December 2022, the Independent Regulatory Review Commission approved regulations that expand the definition of sex in the state’s Human Relations Act to include sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation, transgender identity, gender transition, gender identity and/or gender expression. While the PA Human Relations Commission has accepted these cases under established guidance since 2018, this regulation further solidified these protections.
To implement the borough’s antidiscrimination ordinance, the borough council established a Human Relations Commission in the spring of 2020. This commission is available to educate community members and organizations about their responsibilities under the ordinance, as well as to help mediate complaints about discrimination related to employment, housing, and public accommodation. Detailed information about how to submit a complaint is available on the borough’s website: https://www.gettysburgpa.gov/human-relations-commission-hrc.
Individuals who have questions, would like more information, or need advice about complaint submissions may also contact Janet Riggs, HRC chair, or any member of the commission, through the links shown on the borough webpage.
A parallel group is the Adams County Advisory Council to the PA Human Relations Commission, which was established formally thanks in large part to the efforts of Kierstan Belle. This group extends the reach of the state-level Human Relations Commission to Adams County, providing assistance to Adams County citizens who believe that they are experiencing discrimination and educating our community members about their rights and responsibilities under the PA Human Relations Act. Contact information is available at https://www.phrc.pa.gov/EducationandOutreach/Pages/Advisory-Councils.aspx.
Our two groups are collaborating in an effort to improve the quality of our beautiful community. Education is the foundation of our work as we strive to understand the perspectives of others and the similarities that we share as human beings. Our goal is to help make our community a better place for all to live, work, and enjoy. Please feel free to reach out to us for more information.
Janet Morgan Riggs currently chairs the Gettysburg Borough Human Relations Commission. She retired in 2019 after a career at Gettysburg College, which included 11 years as president.
Kierstan Belle is chair of the Adams County Advisory Council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and chief executive officer of Kierstan’s Kids LLC, and #Live4Love Inc.
Martin Otto-Zimmann is an ELCA pastor serving as the senior director of continuing education at United Lutheran Seminary. He serves with Kierstan Belle as co-chair of the Adams County Advisory Council to the PA Human Relations Commission.
