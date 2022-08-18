After the historic Dust Bowl in the 1930s, state and federal legislators began to understand the impacts that the mismanagement of soil had on farms and communities across the United States. In 1945, Pennsylvania legislators, with guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture, recognized the best way to manage soil and water was to support local level conservation efforts and passed the Pennsylvania Conservation District Law. The Conservation District Law gave authority to the county governing body to declare their county to be a conservation district if a substantial portion of the landowners favored the resolution. On April 2, 1947, the Adams County Board of Commissioners made the declaration at the request of local farmers and county citizens, and the organization now known as the Adams County Conservation District (conservation district) was established.
This designation made the conservation district the primary local government unit responsible for the conservation of natural resources and authorized the conservation district board to direct and determine priorities for implementing programs, projects and activities to prevent and control nonpoint sources of pollution in Adam County.
Since the first board meeting on Nov. 14, 1947, the board has used their local knowledge and community connections to understand and guide the conservation district in assisting with the agricultural and natural resources needs of Adams County. The current board includes Carl Keller Jr., Charlie Bennett, Dave Benner, Ed Wilkinson, Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin, Michelle Kirk and Rick Crouse. With many changes related to PA’s Chesapeake Bay initiatives and other state/federal requirements, the board continues to be presented with difficult programmatic decisions.
Due to all these changes, the board revised the conservation district’s mission statement about six years ago to “promoting the voluntary conservation and good stewardship of Adams County’s natural resources”. This was done to clarify the conservation district’s intention to continue to make every effort within its control to assist citizens in a “voluntary” capacity. Sometimes to provide this assistance, the conservation district has agreed to take on state regulatory assignments.
One example of those assignments would be the Chesapeake Bay agricultural inspection program where random farms are selected each year to see if the farms have their Pennsylvania required erosion control and/or manure management plans. These inspections would happen either way by the state or by the conservation district because of state regulations/initiatives. In this case, the board agreed to take on this assignment knowing that the local conservation district staff would provide far better technical and financial support to our local landowners and farmers than what the state would provide sitting in Harrisburg. So, although the board may not want to take on the regulatory responsibilities like the example above, after much thought and discussion, it is currently the better option for Adams County.
Time will tell what directions the conservation district will take over the next 75 years, but for now, we are blessed with some great conservation district directors and county commissioners to help steer that direction.
To learn more about the Adams County Conservation District, please visit us at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center at 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Adam McClain is the district manager of the Adams County Conservation District.
