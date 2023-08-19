According to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (http://www.railstotrails.org), 24,923 miles of abandoned railroad beds in the United States have been converted into 2,294 multi-use biking, walking, and jogging trails. Some are also used for cross-country skiing. Since the trails were built on railroad beds, they usually have low grades, making them easy to use. Since they typically travel through forests and countryside, they are often scenic and attractive. Pennsylvania has 194 trails covering over 2,136 miles. This article will briefly describe some of the most interesting and closest and encourage you to get out and experience one. You can find links to these trails on our Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) website by going to http://www.habpi.org and selecting “Bicycling,” then “Trails and Parks,” and scrolling to the bottom.

One of the best-known trails in our area is the Great Allegheny Passage, known fondly as the “GAP.” It is the fourth longest rail-trail in the U.S. at 150 miles and includes 20.5 miles in Maryland. It is on the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC) “Hall of Fame” list. It runs from Cumberland, Md. to Pittsburgh, through Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands. Most of the HABPI board members have ridden some or all of this trail, and riding sections of the trail are one of its attractions. This short article cannot do justice to the trail, as there are several books and websites about riding this trail. Part of the fun is researching the trail and planning your adventure.

Dennis Hickethier has been a member of HABPI since it was created in 2005 as a non-profit organization. He has lived in Adams County since 1992 and considers himself a slow but steady recreational bike rider, enjoying our beautiful landscape.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.