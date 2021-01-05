Gettysburg strong! I feel I need to say that first and foremost after witnessing how our community has pulled together in the face of adversity. This past year has presented many challenges we never thought we’d see in our lifetime and I wanted to recognize our strengths and successes.
Shopping has never been as different as it has been this year. So many stores have gone above and beyond to make sure customers had a safe and secure shopping experience. Just to give you an idea of some of the business initiatives undertaken (regrettably, there isn’t enough room in this column to recognize everyone for all their efforts), True Friends Boutique on Baltimore Street started offering private shopping appointments for customers wishing to avoid crowds. LeLe B’s Boutique on Carlisle Street offered delivery. Some businesses offered curbside and contactless pickup. Stores promoted online shopping with extra incentives. NerdHerd on York Street offered free shipping on orders over a certain dollar value. A&A Village Treasures on Chambersburg Street offered many online shopping codes for discounted savings.
