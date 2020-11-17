This year spurred many of us to take some much-needed time to pause and reflect on what is most important in our lives. I know I did. This July, I realized it was time for me to plan my retirement from Main Street Gettysburg. Why? Because Main Street as an organization is healthy, strong, and providing a vital role for our community. I always wanted to pass the baton to the next leader from a place of success.
I was hopeful that Annie Frazee, vice president of Main Street Gettysburg, would move into the President’s position when I retired. Yet, she received a great job opportunity that she just had to accept. Often, the folks at the state level point out that Main Street employees become incredibly marketable due to the wide range of skills necessary to excel in our jobs. These skills range from leadership, project management, event planning, financial management, sales, design, economic development and business entrepreneurship, to only mention a few. Annie’s initiative and openness for professional growth illustrate this exact point and I am excited about her bright future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.