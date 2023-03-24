“For it’s one, two, three strikes you’re out, At the old ball game.”
It’s that time of year again: baseball season. Teams are already in the throes of spring training with an eye on the opening date of March 30. There have been many forms of baseball leagues or groups through the years. The first known reference to baseball is thought to be in an English children’s book titled, “A Little Pretty Pocket-Book” in 1744, however, it wasn’t until 1876 that Major League Baseball was formed with a total of eight leagues in participation. By the 1940s, the game became the national pastime we know and love today.
With the advent of World War II, it was feared that the popularity of baseball would wane or that the sport might temporarily end due to many of the players heading off to war. In an effort to keep the sport alive, Philip K. Wrigley, Branch Rickey, and Paul V. Harper developed the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), with four leagues playing in 1943. At its height of popularity there were 10 leagues. In 1954, the AAGPBL disbanded, but it was the precursor of women’s professional sports in the United States. A 1992 fictionalized version of the story made it to film in “A League of Their Own,” and has also been made into a series of the same title on Amazon Prime.
Here at the Adams County Library System (ACLS), we will be hosting a Zoom event to celebrate the opening of baseball season and Women’s History Month on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. Our program entitled, “A Virtual Evening with Anika Orrock, the author of ‘The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’” will be sponsored by Barley Snyder Attorneys at Law. Her talk will focus on the AAGPBL with an emphasis on equity and inclusion through anecdotal stories and real-life historical experiences.
Anika Orrock is an award-winning illustrator, writer, comic artist, designer, storyteller and author of “The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League” (Chronicle Books, 2020). Anika’s work is included in the Society of Illustrators 62nd annual exhibition and book. It has been featured in national publications, including the Washington Post, New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and on NPR. In 2018, she created the illustrations for “Socks!,” the modern classic Christmas album by the JD McPherson Band.
Registration is required for the event at http://www.adamslibrary.org/event or by calling the library at 717-334-5176. Zoom links will be emailed to registered participants at noon on March 28.
Also, don’t forget to check out the other programming happening at ACLS via http://www.adamslibrary.org/event, or stop by the library for our programming brochure, “What’s Happening.”
See you at the program on March 28.
Robert Brown provides public services for the Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.