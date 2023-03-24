“For it’s one, two, three strikes you’re out, At the old ball game.”

It’s that time of year again: baseball season. Teams are already in the throes of spring training with an eye on the opening date of March 30. There have been many forms of baseball leagues or groups through the years. The first known reference to baseball is thought to be in an English children’s book titled, “A Little Pretty Pocket-Book” in 1744, however, it wasn’t until 1876 that Major League Baseball was formed with a total of eight leagues in participation. By the 1940s, the game became the national pastime we know and love today.

Robert Brown provides public services for the Adams County Library System.

