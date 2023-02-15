I was the kid who threw up in the car. My family often drove an hour-and-a-half to visit my grandparents, where my grandmother would feed us too many desserts (much to my mother’s chagrin), and I would spend the voyage home vomiting (much to everyone’s chagrin).

As I heaved the day’s sweets from my body, my sisters and brother would heave their bodies to the “backity-back” of our green Impala station wagon. I learned to breathe deeply in a fervent prayer to ward off the sick, block out the motion of the car, and imagine myself safe and cozy in my bed, finally able to put the harrowing ride behind me. It’s no wonder the novelty of the journey was lost on me at a young age.

Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. She can be reached at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org. Visit online at http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.

