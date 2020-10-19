Five years ago Annie Frazee joined Main Street Gettysburg, an incredibly talented and gifted professional who became my valued partner at Main Street Gettysburg. She is truly a community champion, investing so much of her time, hard work and heart and soul in making this community a better place to live, work and have fun.
Anyone involved in Main Street’s Christmas Festivals, Long, Long, Long, Long Dinner or the bingos for Baltimore Street should know that Annie was the centerpiece for the planning and execution of these events, working tirelessly with volunteers and applying her project management and organizing skills to projects that brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for our community. Her courage, creativity and “can do” approach to life created a proactive environment where anything was possible. Not once, has there ever been a new idea that has stopped her from figuring out a way to make it happen. Just ask any of the many community members who have worked with her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.