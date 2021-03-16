For juniors and seniors in Adams County, the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) offers a unique opportunity to earn industry recognized certifications and college credits while gaining valuable career ready skills. Students from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield Area, Gettysburg Area, and Littlestown Area school districts attend at least two hours of training each day in one of ACTI’s seven programs.
The building trades program lays the foundation for a career in the construction trades with insight into framing, heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical, siding, roofing, and concrete. Students have the opportunity for hands-on learning with an on-site house building project and can earn their OSHA 30 certification.
For the past 25 years David Snyder has been teaching both technology education and career and technical education, with the past 10 years focused solely on career and technical education. His experience as a residential carpenter, and time in commercial construction and residential home building, makes him a valuable asset for the students of ACTI.
