Former First Lady Laura Bush was once quoted saying, “I have found the most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card,” I believe this statement to be incredibly true today. With your library card, you have access to not only a community space as well as physical books and resources, but did you know that with your Adams County Library System (ACLS) card, you have access to nearly 50 different databases and electronic resources? Are you just learning to drive? The library provides you access to the Pennsylvania driver’s permit practice tests. Do you find yourself wanting to delve into your ancestral roots? Your library card gives you access to Heritage Quest, where you can search through historical documents and genealogical materials. Have you developed an interest in exploring another language? Mango offers a wide variety of languages to learn through its database. The opportunities are truly endless.
With school starting back up, your children will find that there are electronic resources designed especially for them. Kids InfoBits through Gale allows children from kindergarten through fifth grade to research educational topics written specifically for their age group. Gale also offers more advanced topics for middle and high school learners with age-appropriate information in their databases that are continuously being updated. Another opportunity for younger children to learn is through BookFlix. BookFlix is an interactive website where children can listen to and watch a story being read to them; they can even follow along and read aloud. On this website, you’ll find interesting categories for children to choose from, including fiction and non-fiction titles.
