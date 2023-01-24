I clearly remember Nan, with her soft hands patiently helping me fold and transform a delicate lacy handkerchief into the shape of a swing. This fond childhood memory lingers when I reflect upon the time spent with my sweet grandmother.

Our time together was filled with singing, baking, and playing silly games.

Diana Fasnacht is the director of Ready to Learn of United Way of Adams County.

