I clearly remember Nan, with her soft hands patiently helping me fold and transform a delicate lacy handkerchief into the shape of a swing. This fond childhood memory lingers when I reflect upon the time spent with my sweet grandmother.
Our time together was filled with singing, baking, and playing silly games.
But the role for some grandparents has changed over the years. Many grandparents now play a formidable parenting role in their grandchildren’s lives.
Currently a sizable number of grandparents will do much more than entertain their grandchild swinging on the front porch.
They will make their grandchildren breakfast, organize their activities, and help with homework in the evening. Custodial grandparents have primary responsibility for raising one or more of their grandchildren.
These folks are a growing number of invisible caregivers.
Addiction and incarceration, child abuse and neglect, and economic factors all have contributed to a rise in the number of custodial grandparents.
The financial and resource strains of assuming caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress that may exist for both the child and their kin can create challenges.
KinConnectors goal is to aid these caregivers by supplying information on financial assistance, legal information and referrals, and other issues caregivers face when raising children to provide stability and permanency in the home.
Every child deserves a safe, supportive and permanent family, and every kinship family should have the support of a strong and caring community.
According to GrandFacts, 259,405 grandparents in Pennsylvania are responsible for their grandchildren living in their household.
Grandfacts includes state-specific data and programs as well as information about public benefits, educational aid, legal relationship options and state laws.
Please remember that you are not alone in this custodial grandparent position.
Based on the current data, many others are supporting their families enjoying the fun moments and trying to manage the stressful experiences of daily life.
If you find yourself in this position, give praise, set boundaries, prepare them for real life situations, and stress positive communication with the child.
Many grandparents, with their loving touch and gentle approach, can connect their grandkids with the messages they need: they are genuinely loved, they can always bring their concerns, and that they will never be turned away.
So, take a deep breath and enjoy your grandchildren.
Children want and need grandparents in their lives, and you will both be richer with a relationship and a lifelong bond.
Diana Fasnacht is the director of Ready to Learn of United Way of Adams County.
