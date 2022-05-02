It’s our birthday! SCCAP is celebrating 57 years of service to Adams County. The National Community Action Network celebrates 58 years of service to our country (they had a small head start on us).
This year, 2022, marks the 58th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles that keep people stuck in poverty.
Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the US to thrive. This year, SCCAP, a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 57 years helping families throughout Adams and Franklin Counties.
Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact SCCAP and our network has had on families. Last year alone, SCCAP served more than 32,000 local individuals including assisting local landlords and their tenants with more than 10 million dollars in back rent, helping thousands of families get back on their feet and back to work.
We have helped seniors on a fixed income with their increasing costs and by weatherizing their homes so they can continue to age in place. We have helped parents with childcare costs so they could get back to work and covered costs to keep their childcare slot when a family member needed to quarantine. We have helped homeless adults and families get a new start. We have worked tirelessly so local families and seniors, who are striving to live their best life, can keep moving forward.
And just like SCCAP is working hard locally, community action agencies across the country are working hard for their local communities, touching the lives of 15 million people. Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability and to build a future where families are free of government subsidies and supports.
All agencies are locally controlled and governed by board members from the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.
It brings me such comfort to know that we are not alone in this work. Locally we have great volunteers, partners and donors who enable us to do so much with so little.
Nationally there are Community Action Agencies working alongside their community to make a difference locally as well. We exist because of our start 58 years ago and with the help of the Community Services Block Grant which allows a community action agency to do what needs done in their local community.
That small grant, less than 8% of our overall funding, fills gaps that allow us to keep shelters open, food pantries running, the gleaning project harvesting produce, and support circles giving families time, tools, and support to free themselves from poverty.
This grant plus our local donors allow us to do this good work. We cannot thank you enough for all the support! Thanks for helping us have another year where we helped families and our community overcome difficult times and here’s to the next year of good work on behalf of local families.
