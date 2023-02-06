Destination Gettysburg is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for both Gettysburg and Adams County. Our mission is to promote Gettysburg and Adams County as a premier travel destination to benefit and enhance our community by sharing history and creating new experiences.
This means that we spend a lot of time, effort, and resources promoting our destination to potential visitors. We market to regional and national audiences, especially focusing on people living within a 300-mile radius of Adams County. Those within a four or five-hour drive make up the majority of our visitors. Because we focus our marketing efforts outward to attract people to come here, residents often don’t see our messaging and may be unaware of much of the work being done to support tourism here.
While marketing our destination to potential visitors is a large part of what we do to accomplish our mission, the role of a DMO extends even further. We are brand ambassadors, community partners, tourism advocates, and an economic driver. One of the main ways we benefit our community is by driving positive economic impact into local businesses, which support residents by providing jobs and generating local tax revenue.
Elevating the destination brand identity is an important part of promoting the region. Developing and reinforcing an awareness of Gettysburg and Adams County as a family-friendly destination with historical and fun activities for visitors of all ages creates an anticipation of the memorable experiences our visitors will enjoy here.
By performing this role, DMOs serve an important function in managing expectations of both visitors and businesses involved in tourism by encouraging constructive dialogue about the needs, challenges, and opportunities that impact visitors as well as the broader community.
Research also helps DMOs and their stakeholders understand and capitalize on tourism trends. Utilizing studies done by organizations such as Destination Analysts and the U.S. Travel Association, Destination Gettysburg can anticipate traveler sentiment and help prepare our destination’s businesses for the upcoming travel season. Current national research indicates consumers likely will move forward with travel plans despite ongoing inflation and high travel costs, but they will probably spend less while traveling.
Detailed research subscribed to by Destination Gettysburg enables us to identify visitor demographics and customize marketing campaigns to focus on specific age groups and their identifiable interests. We also know the origin states and regions of many of our visitors and can target our campaigns to drive even more visitation from the highest-performing markets.
Entering 2023, Destination Gettysburg is operating under a new strategic plan that will direct our long-term planning through 2025. The pillars of the plan focus on aggressive sales and marketing, collaborative destination management, expanded destination alignment, and ensuring a stronger sustainable organization. Each of these objectives will bring our DMO in closer alignment with community organizations and tourism stakeholders as well as borough, county, and state elected officials. We will also focus on engagement with community leaders and residents.
DMOs have advanced far beyond serving primarily as a source of visitor information. DMOs are passionate advocates for the markets they represent. In carrying out their tourism promotion mission, modern DMOs play a much broader and more valuable role as a link to the communities, businesses, workers, residents, and visitors they serve.
Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.
