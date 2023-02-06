Destination Gettysburg is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for both Gettysburg and Adams County. Our mission is to promote Gettysburg and Adams County as a premier travel destination to benefit and enhance our community by sharing history and creating new experiences.

This means that we spend a lot of time, effort, and resources promoting our destination to potential visitors. We market to regional and national audiences, especially focusing on people living within a 300-mile radius of Adams County. Those within a four or five-hour drive make up the majority of our visitors. Because we focus our marketing efforts outward to attract people to come here, residents often don’t see our messaging and may be unaware of much of the work being done to support tourism here.

Karl Pietrzak is the president and chief executive officer of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at karl@destinationgettysburg.com.

