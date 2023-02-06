Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville Girls' Basketball: Brylee scored 56 points in 3 games, including 22 vs. York Tech to surpass 1,000 for her career

Zach Turner, Gettysburg Boys' Swimming: In 3 competitions, Zach swam on 7 winning relay teams in addition to winning 4 individual events for the Warriors

Breana Valentine, Fairfield Girls' Basketball: Breana scored 48 points in 3 games for the Knights, including 23 in a win over West Shore Christian

Madeline Delaney, Gettysburg Girls' Basketball: Madeline averaged 16.3 points per game over 3 games, including 20 in a win over Hanover

Dylan Hubbard, Bermudian Springs Boys' Basketball: Dylan scored 30 points in 2 games, including 21 at Hanover where he hit a last-second shot in a 52-51 win.

