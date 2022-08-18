The public is invited to the Historic East Berlin Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. The festival kicks off at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Everything will be happening on North Avenue. Parking will be available at the old L&L Ford lot, 314 Harrisburg St., WellSpan Health, 105 4th St., AMZ-West, 407 North Ave., and East Berlin Community Park, 409 North Ave. There will be limited handicap parking at the community park and the community center. All parking areas are within an eight minute walk to the community center. Restrooms are available at the community center, Trinity Lutheran Church and the community park.

Stop by Trinity Lutheran Church for a variety of yummy food: breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs, baked goods, and soup (chicken corn, or ham and bean).

Pamalee J. Lady is the operations manager of East Berlin Area Community Center.

