The public is invited to the Historic East Berlin Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. The festival kicks off at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Everything will be happening on North Avenue. Parking will be available at the old L&L Ford lot, 314 Harrisburg St., WellSpan Health, 105 4th St., AMZ-West, 407 North Ave., and East Berlin Community Park, 409 North Ave. There will be limited handicap parking at the community park and the community center. All parking areas are within an eight minute walk to the community center. Restrooms are available at the community center, Trinity Lutheran Church and the community park.
Stop by Trinity Lutheran Church for a variety of yummy food: breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs, baked goods, and soup (chicken corn, or ham and bean).
On to East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC), where a variety of things are happening. The front parking lot will be filled with craft vendors plus a few vendors inside. There will be a book sale in the gymnasium. A bag of books will be available to purchase at the festival for $3.
Behind the community center, we are revved up to bring you a fun-filled street rod, rat rod, antique car or truck Casual Cruise-In. If you have a vehicle to showcase, registration is $5. The first 50 vehicles will receive a musical juke box souvenir.
There will be door prizes every 15 minutes starting at 9:30 a.m. Our Hubcap Toss Competition will be back by popular demand.
New this year is the Sunken Axe mobile throwing trailer. Ten throws will cost $5. Let’s see who can hit the bullseye. We also have a broom maker this year; Meckley Brooms will be here selling their handmade brooms. Food trucks will be on the grassy area east of the building. Joining us this year is Tri County Barbecue, Marsico’s Italian Food Truck, Savory’s Funnel Cakes, Bricker Fries, Whistle Stop on Wheels, Ella’s Kettle Corn (Hilltop Farm Market) and Trinity Lutheran Food Tent will be selling fresh and smoked sausage sandwiches and more. Then there are the famous hog maw platters being sold at the EBACC kitchen. Platters will be available at 11 a.m. until they sell out. They will cost $10 and include slaw, applesauce and a roll. The kitchen will also have breakfast sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, soup (chicken corn, ham and bean, and pumpkin), apple dumplings, homemade pie and many more goodies.
Moving on down North Avenue to the East Berlin Community Park you will find lots of family friendly activities. Park & Rec is offering arts and crafts, a magic show, bounce houses, live music and a scavenger hunt. You will find the food trucks there, too: PA Farm Show Milkshakes, Pretzel Spot Café, Sweet Patch, Crazy Heifer Smokehouse and Food Adventures.
What else is happening at EBACC? The book sale is Sept. 7-10: Wednesday 9 a.m.-3pm. ($2 hardcovers and $1 paperbacks), Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ($10 a bag), Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ($5 a bag), Saturday during the fall festival 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ($3 a bag).
The indoor yard sale is Sept. 15-17: Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ($10 a bag), Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ($5 a bag), and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon (unlimited shopping with a minimum $5 donation per person).
Takeout includes slippery chicken pot pie takeout for $7 a quart and creamy slaw or pepper slaw for $3 a pint. Order no later than Sept. 23. Pick up either Sept. 28 or 29 between 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
See you all at the fall festival! Keep watching our Facebook page for festival updates.
Pamalee J. Lady is the operations manager of East Berlin Area Community Center.
