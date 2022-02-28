As spring is almost upon us, I want to take this time to share some exciting news that the Gettysburg Foundation has coming. As we gear up for the season and look forward to welcoming visitors and bus groups, we will have longer hours for our visitors to enjoy the experiences we offer.
Our new hours at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning in March through November to maximize time for visitors to experience the film, cyclorama and museum.
Our new hours at Children of Gettysburg 1863 will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning in April through Remembrance weekend in November, for families and guests to explore the new children’s history museum, as well as enjoy special events to be announced for the spring/summer season.
This spring, the foundation will be opening Gettysburg’s first virtual reality experience in the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station: Ticket to the Past – Unforgettable Journeys. This historic Gettysburg treasure is receiving a new and unique update for the 21st Century.
You will journey back to 1863 at the station for an immersive virtual reality experience. You will step back in time and find yourself at the center of the station when it served as a hospital, supply lifeline and presidential arrival platform.
Through virtual reality, you will meet and hear from some of the station’s historical occupants. You will discover the station’s extraordinary impact on people and how their contributions continue to be relevant today. You might even catch a glimpse of President Lincoln himself. More information and the opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.
For the first time in two years, I am pleased to announce that we will once again host Spring Muster on April 22-24, at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center and on the battlefield. Join us for a full weekend of programming. This event sells out quickly, so be sure to make your reservations early.
Finally, I personally want to thank the Adams County residents who visited the Museum & Visitor Center on Presidents Day, Feb. 21 for our Adams County Day. We were thrilled to have more than 400 Adams County citizens join us. As always, we thank you for your support, and we hope the residents of our community will continue to visit, share offerings with friends and family and consider joining the Friends of Gettysburg to support our mission and enjoy membership benefits locally. Details are available online at GettysburgFoundation.org/join-and-give or by calling 717-338-1243.
