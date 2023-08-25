September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Adams County Library System (ACLS) joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.
From borrowing books, eBooks, and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy, all without stretching their budget; it’s free.
Interested in learning new things about the world? The library can help. ACLS is proud to be able to offer the New York Times virtually now with your library card. Since distribution in this area of the physical paper ended several years ago, many patrons loyally read it and were sad that we couldn’t get it in paper form anymore. Now, with your library card, you can access the New York Times virtually anywhere with an internet connection, for free. Just visit the link on our website.
There’s something for everyone at ACLS, and signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning for students and adults alike. It’s elemental, really; everyone should have one. ACLS, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit the library website at http://www.adamslibrary.org. You can even apply for your card online under the “services” tab and click “apply for card”. We will then mail you the physical card right away. Of course, our dedicated staff at all six ACLS branches are willing to help you get your library card and explain our resources.
Our quarterly printed and virtual newsletter, “What’s Happening,” was recently published on our website for fall 2023 programs occurring in September, October, and November. Each ACLS branch will be hosting wonderful programming for all ages, free of charge, to engage your family with the community around you. Printed copies of “What’s Happening” are available at any library branch circulation desk.
Library Card Sign-up Month is a welcome gateway to our Adams County Reads One Book program, which occurs in October. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles is a New York Times, Washington Post, and USA Today bestseller based on the true story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris during World War II. “The Paris Library” is a moving and unforgettable “ode to the importance of libraries, books, and the human connections we find within both,” according to New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel.
The Adams County Reads One Book program is the largest adult program in our library system. In October, we have programming centered on topics addressed in one book, which we encourage the entire community to read and enjoy the programs. Information on the One Book program, as well as any program offered by the library, can be found on our events calendar online or in the physical or virtual copy of What’s Happening.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their library card. With this free library card, every life can be fulfilled, and our patrons can be connected to people with opportunities that enrich their lives.
For all of my colleagues around ACLS, we hope your families have a fantastic start to the new school year and a happy and healthy fall. We can’t wait to see you at the library.
Brandt A. Ensor is the assistant executive director for the Adams County Library System.
