President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday is a key part of our celebration of Black History Month. Lincoln was born in a one-room, dirt floor cabin in Kentucky on Feb. 12, 1809. Surmounting his humble start, Lincoln rose to become one of our most celebrated presidents, known as the Great Emancipator.
Soon after Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, Americans began to honor his memory with birthday commemorations. While details of the earliest celebrations are uncertain, many point to observances in Buffalo, New York, beginning in 1873 or 1874, established by Julius Francis. A drug store owner, Francis was dedicated to preserving Lincoln’s memory and advocated for a national holiday for Lincoln’s birthday.
Initially, many of the birthday celebrations were held among Republicans and the black community. Commemorations of Lincoln’s birthday became associated with “Douglass Day,” the Feb. 14, celebration of the famous orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Born into slavery, Douglass did not know his actual birth date, but chose Feb. 14 for its observance. Lincoln and Douglass had a complicated relationship, with Douglass serving as the President’s advisor and critic, but also honoring Lincoln’s role in ending slavery.
On Feb. 12, 1909, the 100th anniversary of Lincoln’s birth, the NAACP, our nation’s oldest civil rights organization, was created. The founders declared: “Besides a day of rejoicing, Lincoln’s birthday in 1909 should be one of taking stock of the nation’s progress since 1865.”
In 1915, Carter G. Woodson, a Howard University historian, attended the Lincoln Jubilee in Chicago, observing the 50th anniversary of the 13th Amendment. He had been educated at the University of Chicago and was the second black American (following W.E.B. Du Bois) to earn a Ph.D from Harvard. Inspired by this event, Woodson co-founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (now the Association for the Study of African American Life and History) to study black American history and accomplishments. Woodson urged civic organizations, student groups, and high schools to celebrate the history of black achievements and to promote the association’s research.
To advance the public celebration of Black history, Woodson launched Negro History Week in 1926. He chose the second week of February to build upon the already established celebrations of the birthdays of Lincoln and Douglass. The observance of Negro History Week spread throughout the country. In the 1940s, West Virginia began celebrating February as Negro History Month.
By the 1960s, Woodson’s seminal event had evolved into Black History Month, celebrated across the country, especially on college campuses. President Gerald Ford proclaimed Black History Month a national observance in 1976, recognizing Woodson’s contributions in his address. Since then, every president has designated February as Black History Month.
Woodson’s decision to anchor his black history celebration in the week of Lincoln’s birthday recognized Lincoln’s significance for black Americans and helped his venture to succeed and flourish. Lincoln’s presidency and the ongoing struggle for black equality are intertwined. By studying the history of each in relation to the other, we can best understand American history.
