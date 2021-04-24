In an enormous victory for American democracy, the Union held a successful presidential election in 1864 amidst an ongoing Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln was reelected with a sizable Electoral College victory and 55 percent of the popular vote. With the struggling war effort and emancipation dominating the election discussions, Lincoln’s reelection was hardly inevitable, but the Union victory at Atlanta that September helped solidify his path to victory.
Historians have long considered Lincoln’s strong election showing among Union soldiers, 78 percent of whom voted for Lincoln, as reflecting widespread public support for the war and emancipation. In his book Emancipation, the Union Army, and the Reelection of Abraham Lincoln, Professor Jonathan White (Christopher Newport University) challenges this reigning assumption. He analyzes election returns, court-martial records, soldier letters and diaries, and newspapers to better understand soldier voting patterns and political views. He discussed his findings with Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania board member Dr. Ashley Luskey (Gettysburg College) in a recent program presented by the Fellowship, the first in a new series of virtual conversations with historians.
