As summer time approaches, we know one thing: the last few years have certainly taken a toll on our mental well-being.
We are tired, we are stressed, and we need to reclaim our energy. Good news; the Get Outdoors (GO)! Adams program has recently started and can help you and your family find that balance in your lives again. Get Outdoors (GO)! Adams is a summer-long hiking and reading program run in partnership with WellSpan Health and Adams County Library System to encourage children, adults, and families to get outside and explore nature.
Using a friendship journal, participants follow written clues to locate 15 connector posts in various local and state parks throughout Adams County. On the top of each post is an etching plate with an icon and a four-digit code. Children can use a crayon or pencil to rub the etching plate onto their sheet for the image to transfer, all of which relate to the theme, “All Together Now.”
These images identify ways, places, and things to do to connect with your local community. The four-digit code gets entered into Beanstack, a library application, to qualify for great prizes.
QR codes are on each post this year to help everyone reclaim positive mental well-being. Once scanned, they will take you to a website, article, or YouTube video, all designed to help you identify ways to improve your mental well-being and find new ways to reduce your stress.
We know that being in nature can boost your mood and improve mental health, so get outdoors and go for a hike. Take a moment to stop and enjoy nature, to identify with stress-relaxing images or sounds, and learn how to calm your mind. There are great videos of yoga and meditation that you can do with your family at home.
While at the library, be sure to check out a few books identified in the friendship journal and encourage reading over the summer. Studies show that individuals who read during the summer can maintain reading levels from one school year to another. By reading about and finding ways to connect with your community, you will build lifelong skills in yourself and your children.
This year we have also identified trails and hikes that are wheelchair accessible to encourage all individuals to participate. This year, we have expanded the program to include all adults, encouraging them to hike and read. Hiking is just as good for your mental health as it is for your physical health, so take advantage of this free program to reconnect with the outdoors. Get your dog and go for a hike since it’s also good for their physical and mental health. With all that has happened over the past few years, it’s time to take back control of our lives, and Get Outdoors (GO)! Adams is a great place to start.
Check out the website at http://www.goadams.org for all the information, hikes, and ways to participate or request to join the Facebook group (search for Get Outdoors (GO) Adams). Take the time for yourself and your family, and have fun hiking.
Sandy Gladfelter is the lead coordinator of community health and wellness for WellSpan Health and a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force.
