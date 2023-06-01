As summer time approaches, we know one thing: the last few years have certainly taken a toll on our mental well-being.

We are tired, we are stressed, and we need to reclaim our energy. Good news; the Get Outdoors (GO)! Adams program has recently started and can help you and your family find that balance in your lives again. Get Outdoors (GO)! Adams is a summer-long hiking and reading program run in partnership with WellSpan Health and Adams County Library System to encourage children, adults, and families to get outside and explore nature.

Sandy Gladfelter is the lead coordinator of community health and wellness for WellSpan Health and a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force.

