As the new year begins, so too has preparation for new opportunities for the @Home in Adams County Initiative.
This month I had the pleasure of presenting information about our Initiative to the Rotary Club of Gettysburg. I was grateful for this opportunity. Spreading awareness and starting important conversations about housing, transportation, and economic development in the county encompasses much of the work we do.
Caroline Johnson is coordinator of @Home in Adams County, which focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. @Home is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by the South Central Community Action Programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.