The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) is very grateful to our guest writer, Jeffrey Baum from Total Tech Solutions LLC, for writing this month’s article. Jeff contacted our office a couple months ago wanting to help educate people about how to avoid becoming the victim of a scam. In his business, Jeff spends a lot of time removing viruses from computers and he would love that part of his business to decrease. We hope that the very clear, practical information presented by Jeff in this article will make that possible.
Most articles I read about online/email/phone scams have great information but seem to be written for a tech-savvy audience, which many of us are not. I wanted to present the information in its most simplistic form.
I am sure many are aware of the scams that are out there. Whether it is a phone call from “Microsoft” asking if your computer is running slow, an email letting you know that a subscription has been renewed and to call if you did not want to or a pop-up on your computer asking you to call a number. How you get there doesn’t matter. The end result, if you allow them access, will be a trip to the local computer repair shop or possibly the loss of hundreds or thousands of dollars.
There are three simple rules to prevent a situation from getting that far. I call them red flags.
If anyone, no matter who they claim to be, reaches out to offer help you haven’t asked for, you should be suspect.
Sad but true, as a general rule no stranger will reach out and offer to help you. I know that some of us want to see only the good in people and while that is an admirable trait, there is a truth to what PT Barnum said, “there is a sucker born every minute.” The trick is not to not become one. The unseen face on the other end of a phone call or email pretending to be Microsoft, the IRS, Amazon or Norton is not your friend. If this happens, hang up the phone immediately.
Never ever let anyone you do not know (by know I mean you have met them in person and have some level of trust in them) control your computer remotely. If someone says, “let me control your computer” or “can you go to this website for me?” hang up the phone immediately.
This is the most important thing you can take away from this article. No one, and I mean absolutely, positively no legitimate company will ever ask for or accept payment in the form of gift cards. If you are asked to go to Walmart, Dollar Tree or any other retail store and purchase any kind of gift card, hang up the phone immediately.
Depending on the tenacity of the scammer, they will likely call back. Do not engage with them. Eventually they will give up and move on.
Now for the most important part. Do not be embarrassed that you “fell” for a scam. It can happen to anyone. We all need to help educate each other about the tactics used by scammers. Please do this by talking about it to anyone that will listen. The more we talk about it, the more light we shine on the evil we call scammers.
The holidays are here; it’s a prime time for new scams to be tried. Talk about it to your family, your friends, the cashier at the checkout lane. Talk about it at family holidays and gatherings.
Talk about it. Let’s take their power away by helping each other and sharing information.
If organizations would be interested in a presentation by Jeff either in-person or virtually, he is willing to volunteer his time to help get these important messages out. Please contact ACOFA at 717-334-9296 or e-mail at inquiry@acofa.org to be connected with Jeff.
Jeff Baum is the owner of Total Tech Solutions LLC.
