Each year, the Historic Gettysburg Adams County Preservation Society honors property owners with its prestigious Preservation Awards. HGAC’s Preservation Committee, chaired by Curt Musselman, is responsible for choosing a Barn Preservation Award winner, and the House Preservation Award Committee, chaired by Kendra Debany, chooses a historic house winner.
These awards are given to those property owners who have gone above and beyond the call to preserve their houses and barns, all while maintaining the historical integrity of the structures. Winners of the awards receive bronze plaques and are recognized with presentations showcasing their preservation efforts at HGAC’s annual meeting in May.
The House Preservation Award Committee had an easy decision in choosing a winner this year, as one house really stood out to them. The 2022 House Preservation Award winners are Jeff and Stephanie Shaara for their beautiful home, “Red Patch,” on West Confederate Avenue in Gettysburg. The house, built in 1900 by Union Civil War Gen. Charles Collis of the 114th Pennsylvania Infantry, is named “Red Patch” after his Third Corps’ diamond-shaped red patch corps insignia.
The Shaaras successfully accomplished their original goal, which was to bring their house back to its 1900 “just built” appearance. Using old pictures as a guide, and with expert building and design help, they painstakingly restored the house back to its original beauty over the course of a year. Their efforts included matching original paint samples to reproduce the exterior colors, replacing all the windows with replicas of the originals, redoing the front porch and restoring the entire house from top to bottom, including the basement and the attic.
The Preservation Committee also had an easy decision choosing which barn owners deserved to be recognized for their preservation efforts this year. The 2022 Barn Preservation Award winners are David and Cynthia Salisbury for their barn on Scott Road in Freedom Township.
The barn, built in 1870 by George W. Scott in the Standard Pennsylvania Barn style, had withstood the test of time, but was definitely in need of some serious TLC when the Salisburys started working on it. From shoring up the foundation inside and out, replacing and stabilizing rotted support posts, adding a concrete pad at the vulnerable ramp-into-barn area, repairing and replacing window trims and a top-to-bottom painting — the Salisburys did all this, and so much more.
The Scott barn was one of the barns featured on the 2021 HGAC Historic Barns Tour of Gettysburg and Adams County, and years earlier was included in one of the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s Fall Road Rallies.
Congratulations to our 2022 winners!
Kendra Debany is the chair of HGAC’s House Preservation Award Committee.
