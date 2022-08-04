Each year, the Historic Gettysburg Adams County Preservation Society honors property owners with its prestigious Preservation Awards. HGAC’s Preservation Committee, chaired by Curt Musselman, is responsible for choosing a Barn Preservation Award winner, and the House Preservation Award Committee, chaired by Kendra Debany, chooses a historic house winner.

These awards are given to those property owners who have gone above and beyond the call to preserve their houses and barns, all while maintaining the historical integrity of the structures. Winners of the awards receive bronze plaques and are recognized with presentations showcasing their preservation efforts at HGAC’s annual meeting in May.

Kendra Debany is the chair of HGAC’s House Preservation Award Committee.

