As we celebrate National Volunteer Week next week, I would like to take the time to recognize and thank the many volunteers throughout the library system who, every day, work alongside the library staff to support our purpose of connecting people to opportunities that enrich their lives.
Our volunteers do things such as preparing new books for the shelves once they are cataloged, pulling books to send to the various branches throughout the county, assisting with library programming such as story times and serving on various committees like the One Book committee.
There are also those who volunteer with the Friends of the Library groups. The Friends of the Adams County Library, The Friends of the Littlestown Library, The Friends of the New Oxford Area Library and the Friends of the Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin are all volunteer groups that are serving to benefit the libraries in their communities. These volunteer organizations help the library grow and thrive thanks to their generous gifts of time and resources.
Volunteering is not only a great way to give back to your community, but there are also many benefits for those who give their time.
Volunteering connects you to others. In this time when our lives have been disrupted and many things that we used to enjoy in person have moved virtually, volunteering connects you to others. Volunteering is a shared activity which can help you strengthen existing relationships and make new ones. It strengthens your ties to your community, which then broadens your support network.
Volunteering benefits your mind and body. Volunteering keeps you in regular contact with people, which can help protect against depression. Helping others can have an effect on your overall well-being. Studies done have shown that being helpful to others delivers pleasure. We’re hard-wired to give to others, the more you give, the happier you feel. It also provides a sense of purpose, which can help take your mind off your own worries and keep you mentally stimulated. It can also help keep you physically healthy, you tend to walk more when you’re volunteering.
If you’re job hunting, or new to the job market, volunteering can help you get experience in your areas of interest and meet people in the field. It can help you build upon skills you already have, or develop new ones.
Volunteering can be fun. Volunteering with an organization whose mission fits your interests can be relaxing or energizing. It can give you a break from your day-to-day routine which can help to stimulate your creativity.
So “Thank You” to the many volunteers of the library system. Our volunteers are key members of our team and we wouldn’t be able to make as much of an impact as we do without them.
