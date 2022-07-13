July is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) annual Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. In 2020, more than three-quarters of a million motor vehicles were stolen in the United States, costing vehicle owners more than $7 billion. Motor vehicles include passenger cars, trucks, and multipurpose vehicles.
A vehicle was stolen every 39 seconds, for a total of 804,400, an 11.8% increase compared to 2019. Passenger cars made up more than 74% of those vehicles. Only 56.4% of all stolen motor vehicles were recovered.
According to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, Pennsylvania had the 10th highest number of vehicles stolen in 2019. The top nine, in order, were California, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Montana, Nevada, and Tennessee. (Montana? Why so many thefts in Montana?)
Thieves also want vehicle parts and valuable items. Radios and wheel covers aren’t the only vehicle parts thieves take. They want whatever sells, from the mandated labeled parts to those that aren’t (NHTSA regulations require vehicle manufacturers to label major vehicle component and replacement parts so authorities can better attempt to trace and recover stolen parts). Some of the most popular vehicle parts or valuable items stolen from vehicles include doors, engines, transmissions, air bags, radios, GPS units, as well as cell phones, iPads, laptops, and handbags.
NHTSA also encourages manufacturers to install passive anti-theft devices, like immobilizer systems, as standard equipment on their vehicles. There are numerous anti-theft systems and devices designed to make vehicles more difficult to steal or easier to trace and recover. They include audible devices, such as a horn alarm which deters theft by bringing attention to an unauthorized attempt to steal or enter a vehicle. A visible device such as a steering-wheel lock is a visual warning and deterrent. Immobilizing devices prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle; some manufacturers incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine. Vehicle recovery systems use electronic transmission technology that helps law enforcement locate stolen vehicles – and possibly catch thieves in the act.
If your vehicle is stolen, contact police immediately in order to file a stolen-vehicle report. You will need a copy of the police report and/or case number for the insurance company. Include the following: license plate number; make, model, and color of the vehicle; the vehicle identification number (VIN) and any identifying characteristics. Contact the insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of the vehicle being stolen. If you find your vehicle before authorities do, contact the police and the insurance company immediately.
NHTSA suggests the following steps motorists can take to help prevent motor vehicle theft: Park in well-lit areas; close and lock all windows and doors when you park; hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove compartment or trunk; never leave keys in the vehicle; and do not leave the area while the vehicle’s engine is running.
