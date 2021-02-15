One of the most interesting things I’ve experienced during my time as Market Manager for the Adams County Farmers Market is just how multifaceted the work of a farmers market organization can be. Not only is there a lot going on behind the scenes between one Saturday morning and the next, but there are also many long term goals to work towards that advance the market and benefit the community.
For instance, an enormous component of the Adams County Farmers Market’s mission is strengthening the local economy and fostering small businesses. We strive to be a small business incubator, where upstart entrepreneurs in our region can easily get a foothold and launch towards success. To that end, we keep our vendor fees as low as possible so that businesses of any size can participate. We also try to be very receptive to our vendors by making sure they have a voice in the important decisions our organization makes, and using our various platforms to promote their products as well as their achievements.
