“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28
As she shared her story with me, it was hard to believe she was only in her mid-40s. She got married in high school and had her first child a week before graduating. A second child arrived soon afterwards. She divorced her husband after four years of what she described as an abusive relationship. Soon she became involved with another man. She stayed with him for eight years and gave birth to two more children. Before she was 25, she had four small children and little security. She now has seven grandchildren.
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission: http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
