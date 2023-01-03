As I write this, New Year’s Eve hasn’t happened yet. My plans will be to stay at home, have a nice cozy fire and hug my pets when fireworks start. I don’t live in town, but I have plenty of neighbors who like to set off fireworks any time it suits them. However, if you did have the opportunity to go out to celebrate, I hope you were in downtown Gettysburg to experience the new New Year’s Eve festivities. Times Square drops a ball, Dillsburg has a pickle and now Gettysburg has the raising of Abe Lincoln’s hat. Thank you to Gettysburg Alive, Gettysburg Area Retail Merchant Association (GARMA) members, Gettysburg Pride and The Purple Piggy for making this all happen.
As I reflect on Christmas 2022 for GARMA, I’m very proud of all that we were able to accomplish. Once again, we handed out GARMA gift certificates to random customers throughout town to help them out a bit with their shopping. This year we were able to hand out $1,100 worth of gift certificates redeemable to many of our member businesses. This was only our second year doing this and we hope to continue this for years to come.
Main Street Gettysburg asked GARMA to partner with them for the Christmas festival by sponsoring and taking ownership of the three wishing wells that were placed throughout town. Let me say this, GARMA businesses hit it out of the park with donations for the wishing well drawings. We had over 50 prizes donated, and live Facebook feeds were done at each business to announce the winner of that prize. One of the prizes donated was a children’s bicycle with all the bells and whistles (actually, a bell and a horn) from the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. The winner, only 4-years-old, picked up her bike at Gettysburg Rental Center and she rode that bike right out of the building to her dad’s car, honking the horn the entire way.
Many people, businesses and organizations help pull together Christmas in Gettysburg and I’d like to acknowledge them starting with the very first thing we do every year to get ready, which is changing burned out lightbulbs in every wreath and tree panel. Leonard Loski from the Gettysburg Experience magazine and friends from his church give up a few hours on a Saturday morning and plug in each wreath and tree panel. This year we probably changed about 600 bulbs in just the wreaths alone. Other church members hang and take down the free parking signs throughout town.
Franklin Equipment Rental in Chambersburg gives us a great deal on the rental of a boom lift for the Gettysburg Borough employees to use when putting up and taking down the tree. Gettysburg Rental Center hung the wreaths in town and donated propane for Santa’s Shanty. Cary Shirley was our Santa again this year. Norm Joyner painted the Shanty to resemble a Gingerbread House (a much-needed makeover). Adams Electric, ACNB Bank and Monahan’s Funeral Home made monetary donations to help cover some of the costs of doing Christmas business. The Gettysburg Hotel donates hot chocolate and supplies for the tree lighting event, and we use Ultimix DJs to bring Christmas music to downtown that evening. Thank-you to the WWII American Experience for bringing Santa to town to light the tree.
The borough is very instrumental in bringing Christmas to Gettysburg. Rob Harbaugh and his staff have braved some cold temperatures to install the tree and take it down. The police department helps us divert traffic during the tree lighting and then corrals everyone back to the sidewalks so the square can be opened again. A big thank-you goes to the borough council for approving our request for free parking downtown Monday through Thursday during the holiday season.
TEAM is an acronym for together everyone accomplishes more, and that is truly the case when it comes to bringing Christmas to town. Thank you to all involved. If you received a GARMA gift certificate, please visit http://www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com to see where you can redeem them.
Jennie Dillon is the president of GARMA.
