As I write this, New Year’s Eve hasn’t happened yet. My plans will be to stay at home, have a nice cozy fire and hug my pets when fireworks start. I don’t live in town, but I have plenty of neighbors who like to set off fireworks any time it suits them. However, if you did have the opportunity to go out to celebrate, I hope you were in downtown Gettysburg to experience the new New Year’s Eve festivities. Times Square drops a ball, Dillsburg has a pickle and now Gettysburg has the raising of Abe Lincoln’s hat. Thank you to Gettysburg Alive, Gettysburg Area Retail Merchant Association (GARMA) members, Gettysburg Pride and The Purple Piggy for making this all happen.

As I reflect on Christmas 2022 for GARMA, I’m very proud of all that we were able to accomplish. Once again, we handed out GARMA gift certificates to random customers throughout town to help them out a bit with their shopping. This year we were able to hand out $1,100 worth of gift certificates redeemable to many of our member businesses. This was only our second year doing this and we hope to continue this for years to come.

Jennie Dillon is the president of GARMA.

