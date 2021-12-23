Not long ago, children around the world were busy penning letters to St. Nick with hopes that they would awaken Christmas morning to see all of those Christmas wishes piled under the tree. Undoubtedly, some might be disappointed to discover that Santa did not deliver everything on their list, but instead will find that one special gift that offers at least a few hours of entertainment. Most of us should think of retirement in a similar manner since very few of us will have the resources to live the lavish retirement lifestyle encompassing everything on our wish list. Therefore, it is best to carefully plan for your unique situation and make decisions based on this assessment.
First, start making your wish list well ahead of your planned retirement. The earlier you start the process, the greater the probability that more of your goals are attainable. Be very specific and categorize your wish list between “needs” and “wants”. Do you need one car or two in retirement? Want a golf course membership? Need to fund significant health care expenses? Want to travel to visit your children and grandchildren each year? The more granular you are with your plans for retirement, the better. Aside from being able to build reasonable estimates of what it might cost to fund your lifestyle, you can identify those wish list items you could give up.
