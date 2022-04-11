April is Volunteer Appreciation Month and April 17-23 is Volunteer Appreciation Week. While we try to express our gratitude on an ongoing basis, this week is for calling special attention to one of our most valuable assets and all that they do. Depending on which search result you believe, the 2022 theme for Volunteer Week is Empathy in Action, Better Together or Celebrate Service. All three express the same very accurate sentiment — everyone benefits when people make the choice to help other people.
Later this month during the week of the 17th, this wonderful paper will include a special section (Volunteer Tab) recognizing volunteers and the different agencies which benefit from them. The tab will also list contact information for community agencies and groups along with the myriad of existing opportunities for a person to become involved. This section is being published by Gettysburg Times in conjunction with the Volunteer Administrators Network of the United Way of Adams County. If you should ever hear someone remark that there’s “nothing to do around here,” please feel free to share the upcoming publication with that person.
The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) is extremely fortunate to have over 300 volunteers helping with our agency’s ability to achieve its purpose which is to support older adults in their homes and communities. ACOFA volunteers deliver meals, complete tax returns, provide education and counseling on Medicare benefits, install grab bars, perform small chore duties, make phone calls to older adults, serve on our board and Advisory Council, and help in senior centers. We are grateful for all of them, every day, especially those who have continued to serve as they are able during the past two years.
If you know someone who serves as a volunteer – remember to thank them this month!
Another reason for gratitude this spring is the return of Spring Fling! Since (at least) 1983, Spring Fling has been ACOFA’s annual celebration of Older Americans Month and a wonderful opportunity to collect information about services and supports for older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers in case that information is needed now or in the future.
After the same two-year hiatus which has sidelined other in person events, Gettysburg College will welcome us back to the Hauser Field House on Wednesday, June 1. From 9 a.m. until noon, participants will be able to meet and talk with representatives from business and non-profit organizations to obtain important information about services and volunteer opportunities. Entertainment 10–11 a.m. will be provided by Ray Owen. The entertainment is being sponsored by UPMC Health Plan. Door prizes will be awarded before lunch.
Lunch will be served at noon in the College Dining Center. Tickets are $5.00 and may be picked up at the ACOFA main office located at 318 W. Middle St. in Gettysburg, or at any of the senior centers. The cost of lunch tickets has been greatly reduced thanks to sponsorship donations received from WellSpan Health and Cross Keys Village – The Brethern Home Community. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Friday, May 17.
Everyone is invited to return to the field house to play bingo from approximately 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Businesses from around the county are welcome to donate prizes.
Next month’s article will provide more information about Spring Fling, or call ACOFA at 717-334-9296 or 1-800-548-3240.
Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.
