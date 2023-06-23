It has been a busy year at the Adams County Library System (ACLS), and we continue to offer so many activities and programs. Check out “What’s Happening,” our three-month program calendar available at every branch and online at http://www.adamslibrary.org.
The year began with our “Winter Reading Challenge.” This free choice reading program celebrated the joy of reading. In April, the Spring Reading Challenge celebrated the National Library Week theme “There’s more to the story” by encouraging readers to enjoy biographies.
Also in April was the “Living Library” program. In partnership with the YWCA Gettysburg, library users could “check out” community members who shared their stories in 30-minute conversations. This popular program presented many great stories; it’s true “There’s More to the Story.”
Have you been to the Youth Services area in your favorite branch lately? The entire community responded when we held the #LibraryGivingDay fundraiser. Over $8,000 was raised to purchase new nonfiction books for the children in our community. The results are showing up on the shelves and in the stacks of books being checked out. You helped us satisfy many curious young readers.
I hope you joined the ACLS on Friday, June 9, at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park. It was a great event that drew an estimated 4,000 people. Over 30 local organizations joined the six library system branches in providing a free and fun-filled afternoon for Adams County families.
Ongoing is SummerQuest, the library learning program for all ages. It’s not too late to join. The 2023 theme is All Together Now, celebrating kindness, friendship, and unity. All six library branches have special programs for children and adults. Among many programs for children is the STEAM Passport. Attend a STEAM program at three different branches to earn a small incentive. There are also many programs for adults, including “Murder on the Sagebrush Express.” You can help solve a virtual murder mystery.
Get Outdoors Adams is a partnership with WellSpan providing a physical activity program for children, families, and adults. Take one or all of the 15 hikes and enjoy the outdoors.
In May, the 2023 Adams County Reads One Book title was announced. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles is based on the true story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris during World War II. There will be programs at every branch during October, but the “Read Along with The Paris Library Book Challenge” is open and runs until Oct. 31. Join and read some of the books that the fictional librarians recommended.
Stop by the Gettysburg branch to see a special exhibit, “Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War.” This exhibition, on loan from the National Library of Medicine through July 15, highlights the heroism and brutality of battlefield operations and the challenges of caring for the wounded during wartime.
I can’t include all of the programs our staff works hard to provide, but I can encourage you to take advantage of your library through the end of the year.
Upcoming is the Signature Event, the largest fundraising event of the year. Tickets are on sale now for “An Evening with Sarah Penner.” Ms. Penner is the New York Times bestselling author of two novels, “The Lost Apothecary” and “The London Séance Society.” We hope to see you there.
Laura Goss is the executive director of the Adams County Library System.
