It has been a busy year at the Adams County Library System (ACLS), and we continue to offer so many activities and programs. Check out “What’s Happening,” our three-month program calendar available at every branch and online at http://www.adamslibrary.org.

The year began with our “Winter Reading Challenge.” This free choice reading program celebrated the joy of reading. In April, the Spring Reading Challenge celebrated the National Library Week theme “There’s more to the story” by encouraging readers to enjoy biographies.

Laura Goss is the executive director of the Adams County Library System.

