Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain likely. High around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.