Did you know that more than half of Adams County’s working residents leave the county for work each day to earn a higher wage so they can make their salary go further?
Did you know that of the 55,188 working residents in Adams County approximately 37,861 of those residents will be retiring in the next 10-15 years? And there are only 16,970 workers aged 25-39 currently in the workforce.
Did you know there seems to be a disconnect between the skills/education the labor force has and the skills/education employers in the county need?
Did you know that Adams County’s unemployment rate is 3.85% (meaning it’s very low)?
Did you know that 65.8% of working residents leave the county for work?
Did you know that only 34.2% of residents live and work here in the county?
Did you know that 28% of households in Adams County live with inadequate income? These are working families who are not earning enough to be stable.
Did you know that 7% of households in our county live in poverty?
These statistics sound bleak and they are, and they deserve our attention.
@Home in Adams County works with community members – partners and residents – to find solutions to the barriers that limit a household’s access to essential resources. While @Home cannot create jobs that pay living wages, we can advocate for industries to pay their employees enough to live here. We can educate folks about how much money it takes to live in this county. By working together, we can help develop innovative ideas on how to attract a labor force with the skills our industries need. And we can help create ways for that labor force to get to those jobs.
Between 40 and 60 community partners and residents regularly attend our coalition meetings. And over the coming months you will hear us ask everyone to share what they learn with others, educating our friends and neighbors on how to help Adams County remain a strong vibrant community. You will help us develop strategies and ideas to make sure all of us have access to affordable housing, viable transportation options, and living wages. These things are all connected.
But we cannot do this alone! If each of our 40-60 community partners and residents spoke to 10 people about these issues, we’d reach 400-600 people. And if those 400-600 people each talked to 10 people, we’d reach 4,000-6,000 people. You see where I’m going with this. It is a ripple. Not a tsunami. That ripple, your voice, is invaluable to @Home’s mission.
Why should you care? Think about your children. Do you want them to grow up and move away from you? Do you want your aging parents on fixed incomes to live independently for as long as possible? Do you want to see your own tax burden eased a bit?
Attend our May Coalition meeting. We’ll learn more about how to advocate for @Home’s initiatives. We hope you can join us on May 23 at 1 p.m. via Zoom.
