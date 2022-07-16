Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), the nonprofit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, now in its 13th season, will present the youth musical Junie B. Jones Jr. based on the children’s best-selling books about Junie B’s “Top Secret Personal Beeswax” on July 22 and 29, at 7 p.m., as well as July 23, 24, 30, and 31 at 2 p.m.
Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance online. Full price tickets are available at the door if seats are left.
The production is under the direction of GCT alumni Elizabeth Pellegrino with music direction by local pianist Mary George, and choreography by GCT alumni Linden Carbaugh.
While George has many years of experience as a professional musician and teacher, she and GCT Executive and Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr are thrilled to have their former GCT students, Pellegrino and Carbaugh, home from college this summer to teach and direct summer camp productions.
Pellegrino will be a grad student of Shakespeare and performance at Mary Baldwin this fall, while Carbaugh will be a senior musical theatre major at California University of Pennsylvania this fall.
The Junie B Jones Jr cast features kindergarten through 12th grade students from three different school districts including: Theo Gageby, Andrianna Athanasakis, Maximos Athanasakis, Mikey Athanasakis, Rebecca Williams, Kai Dittrich, Aurelia Dittrich, Ilana Miller, Karly Gerow, Sarah Rice, Greta Hartley, Hadley Petruzzelli, Greyson Rigler, Mandy Rigler, Delaney Sanchez, and Mae Travis.
Roles are still available in the Aug. 1-12, James and the Giant Peach Jr production camp.
Students will learn basics of acting, singing and dancing, utilizing theater games and rehearsals with this fun musical based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is a classic.
Performances of James and rthe Giant Peach Jr will be held weekends Aug. 12-21 and discounted tickets are on sale online. Rising first through 12th grade students are encouraged to register online today for this camp and they will be assigned a role in the show.
Other camps available for registration this summer without a full production attached include:
Aug. 15-19: Act Out! Theatre Arts Camp
Students third through 12th grade will learn all aspects of theater arts in this fun and supportive acting camp as they develop physical, vocal, and ensemble acting skills while rehearsing short scenes from various plays and playing improv games.
Aug. 15-19: Jungle Jam Kids Camp
Ah-ah, Ooh-ooh, monkey see, and monkey do! Jam out in the jungle and swing from treetops. Imaginations go into the wild jungle as kindergarten through second grade students have fun learning about acting, singing, dancing, and jungle-themed art activities.
But GCT is for all ages and abilities, including our senior citizen actors who have been rehearsing for The Carol Burnett Show Live on stage, which will be presented weekends Sept. 9-18 at GCT. Discounted tickets are on sale online now.
More information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692. We thank you, our community, for saving GCT during the very difficult last two years; now we need you to return to the theater to enjoy the many volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities we have available year-round as the only community theater in Adams County.
