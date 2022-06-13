As promised last month, we are bringing you the latest news on the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) and the vouchers now available to qualifying older adults for use at area farmer’s markets.
Each June, the PA Department of Agriculture provides the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) with a supply of vouchers to distribute to eligible Adams County residents age 60 and over.
The vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets. ACOFA has the vouchers available now and they may be picked up at the main office in Gettysburg, at senior centers around the county, or at the Adams County Farmers Market. Qualifying adults are eligible to get one set each season.
For 2022, the program income eligibility limit is $24,142 for a single person, and $33,874 for a married couple. Each person will receive four $6 vouchers for a total of $24 worth of produce purchased from participating growers at farmer’s markets. Married couples are eligible to get two sets of vouchers — one for each person if both are 60-plus.
Applicants must bring identification to verify age and residence.
The income for this program is self-declared, which means that by signing for the vouchers, the person is stating that they are income eligible. A signed, completed proxy form is required for anyone picking up vouchers for another person. Even if the person picking up the vouchers has power of attorney, the proxy form is required. These forms are available at ACOFA and senior centers.
People who have participated in the past will notice that the vouchers look different this year.
The Department of Agriculture worked with a new printer and the checks are smaller, but the value is the same. If it is helpful to receive vouchers by mail, please call the ACOFA office and request a mail in application form. After the completed form is returned to the office, vouchers will be sent to the participant.
Vouchers will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Each person may receive one set of vouchers each year. Vouchers may be redeemed at any market which participates with the program. For a list of participating growers and eligible produce, visit www.pafmnp.pa.gov
We’re very happy to report that SFMNP participants will again be able to double the value of their vouchers through the Double Dollars Program which is generously sponsored by the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. Double Dollars works in cooperation with the Adams County Farmer’s Market. The market is located at 108 N. Stratton St. in Gettysburg and is open 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Shoppers using vouchers should go to the market information table after purchasing produce to receive $1 tokens for each dollar spent. The tokens may be used to shop for more delicious, healthy fruits and veggies.
The vouchers through the SFMNP may be used to purchase produce at any participating farmers market in the area. However, it is very important to know that vouchers are only eligible for the Double Dollars Program when they are used at the market listed above.
For more information about vouchers or a list of senior center locations, contact ACOFA at 717-334-9296 or 1-800-548-3240. To learn more about the Adams County Farm Fresh Markets, visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.