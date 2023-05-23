In my recent visit to the National Security Agency’s (NSA) National Cryptological Museum in Fort Meade, Md., I realized that to understand future cyber technological innovations, we must understand the past brilliant minds who created past cyber inventions.
The National Cryptologic Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary; it was established in 1993. It has developed a priceless collection of rare cryptologic artifacts.
During my tour of the museum, I was shown a brief overview of the evolution of U.S. cryptology’s rare documents.
1. The Civil War Union and Confederates used codes and ciphers to communicate messages to their troops. Both the North and the South had rather simplistic cipher codes that could be broken.
2. The North used telegraph signals with relatively simple word transposition ciphers, which sent the plaintext message with the word order jumbled. However, because the telegraph was difficult to use on the Civil War battlefield, the Union and Confederate Commanders utilized the signal telegraph wigwag method of communications.
The South used the Vigenère cyber square cipher, which provided multiple substitutions to encrypt the plaintext. The Vigenère square is utilized for this cipher, and this table consists of 26 rows of alphabets that are shifted one letter to the right in each row. To encrypt a message using Vigenère cipher, you first choose a secret keyword or phrase, which is used to determine the shifts in the Vigenère Square. Each letter in the plaintext is then encrypted using the corresponding letter in the keyword as the shift in the Vigenère square. Based on the Vigenère square, you set the rotors to complete the encryption process.
3. During World War I, the U.S. military created a codemaking and codebreaking unit called MI-8, which later became known as the Cipher Bureau. The Cipher Bureau broke the Zimmerman Telegram.
4. During World War II, the U.S. military significantly expanded its cryptologic capabilities. The Army created the Signal Intelligence Service (SIS) and broke the Japanese Purple Code. William Freidman and his team were instrumental in breaking this Japanese code. One of the most significant advancements in cryptology was the invention of the Enigma.
The Enigma machine was a complex electromechanical device used by the German military during WWII to encrypt their messages. However, the code was eventually broken by cryptologists at Bletchley Park in England by Alan Turing’s team, which played a key role in the Allied Victory.
During the Cold War, the NSA was established in 1952 as the U.S. government’s primary cryptologic agency. The NSA played a key role in intercepting and decrypting Soviet communications and developed advanced encryption technologies, including PRISM, Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), and the sophistication of metadata for phone calls.
The evolution of cryptology has continued beyond the Cold War era, with the emergence of new technologies such as quantum computing. Cryptology is now used to secure communication networks, financial transactions, and other sensitive data in the digital age.
Quantum Computing is a rapidly developing technology that could potentially break current encryption methods and threaten the security of sensitive information.
To counter this threat, researchers are developing quantum-resistant cryptology, which uses mathematical algorithms that quantum computers cannot break. One such example is lattice-based cryptography, which is believed to be resistant to quantum attacks.
Overall, the evolution of cryptology has been driven by the need to protect sensitive information from prying eyes, whether it be in wartime, during the Cold War, or in the digital age. As technology continues to evolve, so will the methods used to secure our information, ensuring that our data remains safe and secure.
Glenn Fiedelholtz was a senior cyber threat analyst for the federal government for 25 years. In addition, he worked for Raytheon and Northern Grumman Corporation as a cyber security analyst. He published the Cyber Security Network Guide textbook and many scholarly articles concerning different cyber security topics.
