Enjoy March’s longer days and celebrate the new beginnings of spring by spending some time at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. We have created classes to encourage your inner artist to bloom with themes to suit your lifestyle.
Here’s a sampling of what is coming up this month:
Needle Felt a Silk Scarf, Thursday, March 9, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Using natural fibers, silk and a tool provided, you will choose your colors and design a scarf with guidance from your instructor. Step-by-step instructions are provided. This is a wearable work of art. Debbie Westmoreland, instructor; cost $72 for arts council members, $80 for non-members
Stained Glass Two-Flower Bouquet, Thursday, March 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Join Chris Parker to create a beautiful stained glass two-flower bouquet. You can choose from four different flower designs to make your two-flower bouquet. All materials are included. $50/$55
Basic Drawing, Fridays, March 10-April 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Learn various techniques associated with observational drawing and the many facets of drawing that will open your own approach to the creative arts. Stanley Gilmore, $128/$140
In the Kitchen with Harry: St Patty’s Day Food & Wine, Monday, March 13, 6 p.m., Celebrate St. Patty’s Day in style and join us for a traditional St. Patrick’s Day feast. Wine pairings are chosen to complement the menu and there will be live music too. Harry McCullough, $70/$77
Ukrainian Egg Decorating Workshop, Tuesday, March 14, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Learn the ancient art of decorating eggs in the Ukrainian tradition. Each student will create beautifully decorated egg(s) (Pysanky) using a wax-relief dye method of color application. Bring a lunch. Martha Tozzi, $90/$100
Exploring Contemporary Classical Music, Tuesdays, March 14-April 18, 6:30-8 p.m., Explore contemporary classical music and delve into the music of the modern period, including neo-classicism, serialism and minimalism. Wine and cheese will be served. Dr. Norman Nunamaker, $108/$116
Polymer Clay Jewelry, Wednesday, March 15, 6-8:30 p.m., Polymer clay is very versatile and fun to work with. Enjoy making a small collection of your very own works of art, including your choice of earrings, a necklace, keychain, magnets or bookmarks. Step-by-step instructions are provided, and no experience is necessary. Lori Nelson, $35/$38
Upholstery 101: Mid-Century Hairpin Leg Ottoman, Wednesday, March 15, 6-8 p.m., This is an easy introduction into upholstery, as it doesn’t require any previous skills and it is a no-sew project. The frame will be ready to be fully assembled and upholstered. Students have the option of bringing one yard of their own fabric. John Lansing, $125/$137
Wire Jewelry Class, Tuesday, March 21, 6-8 p.m., Learn how to create an abstract pendant piece and earrings using aluminum wire. Aluminum wire is very pliable, takes hammering well and does not tarnish. Learn techniques such as coiling and spiraling. Enjoy and let the creative process flow. Susan Henry, $32/$35
Macramé 101, Thursday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Welcome to the art of macramé. Explore materials, color, and learn about basic knots and design. A small wall hanging using knots learned in the class will be started and finished, if time permits. Joh Ricci, $55/$60
Wendy Heiges is the program director of Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Visit http://www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006 for more information. The ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
