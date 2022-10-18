Main Street Gettysburg always has a lot of irons in the fire, but the last three months of the calendar are jam-packed with major programs. Here’s what we’re currently working on and counting down to:
October brings the kickoff of the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, which is in 16 days (Nov. 3). Main Street Gettysburg is privileged to participate in this county-wide fundraiser again this year. We appreciate the opportunity to showcase our mission and achievements. We have been around since 1984, securing government and private grants, developing infrastructure projects and delivering community programs and events. The generous support we receive through the Giving Spree helps our small organization deliver big things for our community. We’re #58.
November brings Remembrance Day, which is a day of reflection on those who have gone before. For Main Street, it’s also a deadline for the annual brick installation. In 20 days, we will be installing 154 bricks on Nov. 7. This is a unique opportunity to add your name, or that of a loved one, friend or veteran to our historic downtown. Over 7,500 engraved bricks are in place on Lincoln Square. We are already receiving orders for 2023. Contact us to get yours!
December brings the Christmas Festival. It’s always the first weekend in December, so this year that will be 45 days from now, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4. With our economic development mission in mind, the Christmas Festival was designed to draw people downtown and to stimulate the local economy during the fourth quarter. This year we are bringing the festival back to life after its pandemic sabbatical. Our goal is to provide free parking, shuttle service, fun activities and live entertainment in multiple locations around the borough. This approach will allow people to spend money in our hotels, restaurants and shops. We have lots of free fun coming from bounce houses and a mechanical bucking reindeer to live music and live reindeer. We give a big shout-out to our sponsors so far. We are still encouraging businesses, churches, nonprofits and volunteers to contact us to get involved. Find out all the details at http://www.agettysburgchristmasfestival.com.
Main Street Gettysburg is excited to serve our community through these programs, which are coming up fast. Mark your calendar to support, participate and celebrate. Please contact me anytime at 717-337-3491 or jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 17, and Caleb, 14.
