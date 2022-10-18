Main Street Gettysburg always has a lot of irons in the fire, but the last three months of the calendar are jam-packed with major programs. Here’s what we’re currently working on and counting down to:

October brings the kickoff of the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, which is in 16 days (Nov. 3). Main Street Gettysburg is privileged to participate in this county-wide fundraiser again this year. We appreciate the opportunity to showcase our mission and achievements. We have been around since 1984, securing government and private grants, developing infrastructure projects and delivering community programs and events. The generous support we receive through the Giving Spree helps our small organization deliver big things for our community. We’re #58.

Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 17, and Caleb, 14.

