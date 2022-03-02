As March is the month that marks the first day of spring, it also brings the start of new beginnings. Welcome the longer days and new beginnings after the long stretch of winter by spending some time at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center and take a class or two. We have classes created to encourage your inner artist to bloom with times and structure to suit your lifestyle.
Here’s a sampling of what is coming up this month:
All Levels Vinyasa Flow Class, Tuesdays, March 1-29, 5-6 p.m., Zoom, This class includes flowing continuously through strong sequences of traditional Sun Salutations and standing postures, linking breath with movement, and building strength and endurance. Judy Redding, RYT 200, $55 for members/$60 for non-members
Chain Pull Painting Floral Art on Canvas, Thursday, March 10, 10-11:30 a.m. Paint a beautiful floral on canvas using a simple chain pulling technique demonstrated by your instructor. Choose the colors that speak to you and let your inner zen artist shine. No experience necessary. Paula Kravits, $30/$33
Stained Glass Shamrock, Thursday, March 10, 6-8:30 p.m. Who doesn’t need a little luck in their life? In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, come join Christian Parker to make a stained-glass shamrock perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Leave the class with new skills and your project. $31/$34
Low Impact Aerobics, Mondays, March 14-April 25, 6-6:45 p.m. This low impact dance class will get you moving with the beat of your favorite dance tunes using different combinations of cardio moves to raise your heart rate while having fun. A great spring start. Katie Groomes, $70/$77
Hand-build a Stoneware Birdhouse, Thursday, March 24, 6-8 p.m. Build a charming home for your outdoor feathered friends or keep it indoors as a unique accent piece. Hand building with clay is fun and therapeutic and no experience necessary. You’ll use stoneware clay and choose your glaze. Jack Handshaw, $40/$44
In the Kitchen with Marc Jalbert: Roasted Butternut Soup and Sauce, Thursday, March 26, 6-8 p.m. This very satisfying wintry soup is comprised of oven-roasted butternut squash, onion, garlic, some lovely fruit, and aromatic seasoning. This very satisfying recipe also makes a great sauce tossed with your favorite pasta. A sweet crouton recipe and method is included and pairs beautifully with the soup. Recipes, method, tastings, and complimentary wine included. Marc Jalbert, $50/$55
Let’s Try Texture on Clay, Saturday, March 26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Design and engineer your multi-part stoneware form with local hobbyist Pat Verderosa and embellish it with an abundance of intentional texture options. Finished fired pots will be available two to three weeks after the class. Some clay experience helpful but not required. Pat Verderosa, $44/$48
Beginning Tap Dance, Tuesdays, March 27-April 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Have fun as you improve your health and fitness by dancing. This class is a great introduction to tap for those who would like to learn or have a little experience. It covers the basic steps of different types of tap dance in a group environment. Bring tap shoes if you have them or wear soft, flat shoes. Vanessa Rice, $70/$77
Visit us at 125 S. Washington Street, Gettysburg, or online at adamsarts.org. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. Hours are: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts rich community.
