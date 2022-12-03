Adams County is filled with wonderful treasures that residents and visitors alike can enjoy throughout the year, but the holiday season is especially inviting as shops, museums and restaurants are serving up a festive menu of gift ideas, delicious meals and a month of events.

The holiday season starts here the day after Thanksgiving and runs through New Year’s Day. Perhaps more than any other time of the year, you’ll find residents of our community mingling with travelers from around the country, all looking to get in the spirit with a historic charm only found in Gettysburg.

Carl Whitehill is the vice president of Destination Gettysburg.

