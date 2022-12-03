Adams County is filled with wonderful treasures that residents and visitors alike can enjoy throughout the year, but the holiday season is especially inviting as shops, museums and restaurants are serving up a festive menu of gift ideas, delicious meals and a month of events.
The holiday season starts here the day after Thanksgiving and runs through New Year’s Day. Perhaps more than any other time of the year, you’ll find residents of our community mingling with travelers from around the country, all looking to get in the spirit with a historic charm only found in Gettysburg.
You can learn all about the holidays by visiting our website at http://www.DestinationGettysburg.com, where you’ll find ideas to celebrate the season and a full list of events throughout the month of December, including the return of the New Year’s Eve celebration on Lincoln Square.
The holiday season in Adams County is truly a community effort with numerous organizations and individuals coming together to bring more than 100 events including art exhibitions, live performances and family-friendly activities.
The team at Destination Gettysburg has been planning for the holiday season since early fall, when our staff has been compiling photos, videos, display ads, billboards and social media marketing to attract visitors from key markets in the Baltimore-Washington area, Philadelphia, Central Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh and other regions within a 300-mile radius.
Adams County is especially attractive to visitors who are looking to break free from the hustle and bustle of urban areas and find something charming and historic. While shopping and events may be their initial interest in visiting, they often enjoy the festive feel of our community and the coziness of their lodging and dining found throughout the Gettysburg area.
Destination Gettysburg finds that even the most veteran of Gettysburg visitors often have not traveled to our community during the holiday season, and so it provides a tremendous opportunity to attract visitors and give a boost to the local economy throughout late November and during the month of December.
This holiday season is especially spirited as Gettysburg and the surrounding countryside will be the setting for a new movie, “A Gettysburg Christmas,” based on a book by Pennsylvania resident Craig Rupp, and directed by Bo Brinkman, an actor from the movie “Gettysburg” and other films.
Filming will largely take place in early 2023, but crews will be on scene at a variety of holiday festivals and events in December to include in the production.
Please join us, our visitors and your neighbors, and take some time out of your busy schedules to take a step back in time and enjoy a day or an evening in Gettysburg and Adams County this holiday season.
You don’t have to drive far to find an amazing assortment of holiday adventures for the entire family. You can learn more about the holidays in Gettysburg, including events and other activities at http://www.DestinationGettysburg.com.
Carl Whitehill is the vice president of Destination Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.