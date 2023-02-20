Winter can be a long, drawn-out ordeal. Thankfully, it’s been pretty mild so far this year. In fact, the movie crew probably dropped more snowflakes than those that fell from the sky this season.
Still, winter can be a challenge and it feels longer because we held onto Christmas through January. Thanks for the keeping the holiday spirit to support the movie; stay tuned for more on that soon.
With holiday decorations finally down, spring is on the way. Days are noticeably longer, the extra daylight reminding us that it’s time to start planning for outside projects. Main Street Gettysburg is ready and excited to help.
Announcing the Façade Improvement Program. This is a state offering designed to help business and property owners refurbish commercial façades to create positive visual impact and stimulate private investment.
Aesthetics increase property values, improve marketability, and increase patronage from residents and visitors. This program is what Main Street Gettysburg is all about: improving local economic vitality.
The Façade Program is a great opportunity to stretch your investment dollars. The program reimburses commercial property owners and tenants (with owner’s permission) for eligible projects. Examples might include design work, painting, signage, or some other enhancement idea.
This opportunity is a direct reimbursement program, not a loan. Meaning, recipients must match the award amount dollar-for-dollar. Eligibility is strictly limited to commercial properties located within Gettysburg’s historic district. Residential dwellings are not eligible.
The nominated project must comply with strict requirements. Reimbursement will be given after satisfactory project completion and submission of required documentation. Validation of expenditures includes: all paid receipts; confirmation of payment form; and color photos of the completed project. Previously completed are not eligible, so it’s time to dream up new ideas.
The maximum reimbursement is $5,000 per commercial property. Applications can be submitted for less than the maximum amount, so smaller projects are encouraged to apply.
Applications will be accepted Feb. 20 through March 31. The review panel will convene in April. Awardees will be notified in May.
We would love to help make your project a reality. We encourage you to compose your ideas and apply for the Façade Improvement Program – what a great way to pass these six more weeks of winter and get excited about spring!
Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane and their two sons, Joshua, 17, and Caleb, 14.
