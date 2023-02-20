Winter can be a long, drawn-out ordeal. Thankfully, it’s been pretty mild so far this year. In fact, the movie crew probably dropped more snowflakes than those that fell from the sky this season.

Still, winter can be a challenge and it feels longer because we held onto Christmas through January. Thanks for the keeping the holiday spirit to support the movie; stay tuned for more on that soon.

Jill Sellers is president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband Shane and their two sons, Joshua, 17, and Caleb, 14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.