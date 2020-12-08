Hopefully by the time you are reading this you are well into the holiday spirit. One of my favorite traditions is selecting the perfect Christmas tree. Ever wondered how we came to adopt the idea of chopping down a tree to celebrate the season?
It is said the Germans first started the Christmas tree tradition in the 16th century. They would cut down an evergreen to bring inside and decorate with candles. German settlers brought this tradition to America (Pennsylvania, specifically) during the 19th century. At first, people found this quite odd and it was thought of as a pagan practice.
Lizzy Ryan is the education and outreach coordinator for the Strawberry Hill Foundation. Strawberry Hill inspires stewardship of our natural world by connecting the community with educational opportunities.
