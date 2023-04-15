On behalf of Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg, The Gettysburg Trading Post, and all of our volunteers, I would like to thank our community and sponsors for their participation and cooperation in the planning and execution of the 2022 Gettysburg Halloween Parade. Without each person and organization involved in this huge undertaking, it would have never been possible for us to plan this parade once again. Now that the dust has settled, allow us to recognize the many hands that made this possible.
First and foremost, we want to thank Borough Manager Charles Gable, his staff, the Borough Police Department, and to the Borough’s Public Works Department for staging our parade route. The Gettysburg Times also stepped up to help us get the word out, running articles and printing our map. These partnerships benefitting our community will never be forgotten. And to our wonderful judges, Alex Hayes (YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County, Gettysburg Connection), Sarah Dull (Comfort Suites of Gettysburg), Michael Cogliano (WellSpan Gettysburg), Michelle Mowrer (Members 1st Federal Credit Union), and Charles Gable – your time and dedication are beyond reproach.
Shawn Starner of The Gettysburg Trading Post once again answered the call and led our parade as the presenting sponsor. Always just a phone call or text away, Shawn and his team at Gettysburg Trading Post know the importance of community and how to make ours a successful one. Adams County is indebted to you, Shawn. Please consider this patriot-owned business when shopping for future needs.
BIG would like to thank our sponsors one last time as well: The Borough of Gettysburg, WellSpan Gettysburg, Sites Realty, Inc., UMPC of Central PA, HD Entertainment, TREYSTA technology management, Hanover Auto Team, Destination Gettysburg, Adams Electric Cooperative, Inc., Leer Photography & Design, Ragged Edge Coffee House, Weikert’s Livestock, L&H Mechanical, Martin’s Family Shoes, the Mahesuria family, and anyone else our scattered brains may have missed!
Also, many thanks to Boy Scout Troop 79 of Gettysburg for their efforts in helping us clean up after the event; Shealer’s Porta Potties, Neiderer’s Sanitation, Gettysburg Area School District for use of their parking lots for staging; Jill Sellers and Mainstreet Gettysburg for their efforts and assistance; Karl Pietrzak and Destination Gettysburg for their friendship and assistance; Timbrel Wallace of Lark Gifts and Nerd Herd for her donation of gift cards for our costume contest; Carrie, Edith, Katie, and Maura at The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County for their directing of sponsors and participants back to us, as well as being our cheering section.
To the businesses and restaurants downtown who remained open during a hectic night, thank you. You are a “BIG” part of the reason this event needs to continue. We want this to be a fun night for our community but a profitable night for you as well. Your friendship and partnership is welcomed and encouraged now and in the future.
Special thanks to Retired Mayor Mr. Ted Streeter and Mayor Rita Frealing for agreeing to be our dual Grand Marshals; Lieucretia Swain for making our Grand Marshal sashes; our MC extraordinaire, Bill O’Brien of Rocky 98.5; Curt Musselman for making our wonderful map of downtown; Members 1st FCU for the volunteers provided in staging and along our route; volunteers Debbie Drobenak, Cat Righter, Damion Retana, we would love to have you back next year; Mark Clowney, Matt Sheads, and Sherri Piper for returning to their posts in the staging area and showing us how it’s done! To all volunteers prior and day of: thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
Last but not least, I have to thank the ladies of Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg: Stacey Rice, our staging area coordinator/magician/grace under pressure, Smitha Nair, Sarah Dull, Alicia Stanley, Michaela Shaffer, Tammy Crouse, Kim Flickinger, Karen Tavenner, Cindie Leer, Kathi Fuhrman, Linda Toki, Melinda Jeffries, Dakota McBride, and Shonna Flanigan. You ladies have made a dream of mine come true in helping our community. I am forever in your debt for allowing me the opportunity to keep this event alive.
A final, final thank you to my husband, Spencer, for giving me the time and backup necessary for me to have the time to devote to planning this parade each year. And to my boys, Levi, Phlynn, and Cal: thank you for making my life fuller than I could have ever dreamed. I get up each day for all of you and I never want community traditions like this to die because I get to share them with you. You are the brightest part of my days and my favorite part of life. Remember to always stay involved in your community, keep your hearts and minds open, and keep your hands busy helping anyone who may need it. I love you!
To all winners: checks were mailed in the fall to the address provided at registration. If you were a corporate winner, please check your email. Our sincerest gratitude to all those who participated. We hope to see you next year.
Please stay tuned to our Facebook page for updates about the 2023 Gettysburg Halloween Parade set for October 24. You can also join the Adams, Gettysburg, Hanover Halloween Hub Facebook Group to find out about all Halloween events happening in our area and much more.
If our hard work to plan this parade has inspired you, please consider a monetary donation or donation of toys to Toys for Tots of Adams and Hanover. This organization collects toys year round and also responds when disaster relief is necessary. TFT is not just a holiday organization! Please contact Chris Bunty at 717.465.0782. You can drop off or we can pick up. We can even shop for you! We hope all reading this have a blessed and joyous year ahead.
BIG also encourages you to get involved. A Gettysburg Christmas Festival (Mainstreet Gettysburg), NYE on Lincoln Square (Gettysburg Alive!), and The Gettysburg Halloween Parade, among other events, cannot happen without volunteers. Contact these organizations to find out more about how you can help.
Until next time, stay safe, have fun, and be sure lend a hand where it’s needed. Little hearts are watching!
Heather Laughman is the owner of HD Entertainment and founder of Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg.
