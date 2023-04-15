On behalf of Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg, The Gettysburg Trading Post, and all of our volunteers, I would like to thank our community and sponsors for their participation and cooperation in the planning and execution of the 2022 Gettysburg Halloween Parade. Without each person and organization involved in this huge undertaking, it would have never been possible for us to plan this parade once again. Now that the dust has settled, allow us to recognize the many hands that made this possible.

First and foremost, we want to thank Borough Manager Charles Gable, his staff, the Borough Police Department, and to the Borough’s Public Works Department for staging our parade route. The Gettysburg Times also stepped up to help us get the word out, running articles and printing our map. These partnerships benefitting our community will never be forgotten. And to our wonderful judges, Alex Hayes (YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County, Gettysburg Connection), Sarah Dull (Comfort Suites of Gettysburg), Michael Cogliano (WellSpan Gettysburg), Michelle Mowrer (Members 1st Federal Credit Union), and Charles Gable – your time and dedication are beyond reproach.

Heather Laughman is the owner of HD Entertainment and founder of Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg.

