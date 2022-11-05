Not everyone enjoys doing taxes, but they are an annual requirement for most of us. If you are a farmer or small business owner, tax time can be especially challenging.

Have you been maximizing your tax deductions? Are there items that are falling through the tax cracks? As a farm tax accountant, I highly encourage you to look at these common items that you may need to analyze every year.

Jena Kiess is the farm credit accounting officer for Horizon Farm Credit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.