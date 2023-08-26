By 1948, 75 years ago, Dwight Eisenhower had accomplished great things. None of them, however, had made him any serious money. His services to his country as an officer in the United States Army were never undertaken in the hope of amassing a fortune. He had achieved lasting fame as the leader of victorious Allied forces in World War II. After concluding his active military career in February 1948, he was ready to set down his view of the conflict in Europe and North Africa in a book of memoirs and to improve his personal finances.
He was determined to do his best job, both in writing “a really worthwhile, authentic, historical document” (letter to William E. Robinson, Dec. 20, 1947) and maximizing the monetary rewards that were sure to come his way. In a concentrated burst of energy (seven weeks), he dictated the whole text of his memoir to several secretaries, taking advantage of his brief time between leaving the Army and taking up his new duties as president of Columbia University. Then, he put into play his carefully planned compensation package. Armed with special permission from the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, he delayed finalizing the sale of the manuscript and its associated rights for six months. This time lag enabled him to avoid the high federal income tax rates of the late 1940s. Instead, he paid only taxes on the supposed capital gain for the package, a much lower sum. After taxes, Ike netted $476,250, a staggering sum for an author in 1948, worth over $6,000,000 in today’s money. He and Mamie were finally financially secure after a lengthy career featuring relatively small paychecks.
Completion of the draft did not mean that Eisenhower’s involvement was over. As he wrote to his former deputy commander, Sir Arthur Tedder, he knew that “memory is treacherous” (letter, Dec. 6, 1948). He insisted that his publishers hire a special team of fact-checkers, led by General Arthur Nevins, to verify the accuracy of all his statements that might be challenged. In the spring and summer of 1948, he showed his manuscript to knowledgeable friends and then, based on their reactions, revised or deleted numerous passages that might be considered inaccurate or offensive. He also warned his former colleagues Winston Churchill and Bernard Law Montgomery to be prepared for the public release of his wartime memoirs. Churchill reacted courteously; the field marshal, who thought that Eisenhower’s criticisms of his leadership and strategic proposals had been unjustified, did not. Eisenhower, in turn, responded, somewhat defensively, that he had “never maintained that, merely because someone else differed from me, he was necessarily wrong, even if in instances the arguments present[ed] might appear to me ‘fantastic’” (letter, Eisenhower to Montgomery, Jan. 17, 1949).
“Crusade in Europe,” officially published on Nov. 18, 1948, was a great success for nearly everyone else. The reviews, at least in the United States, were almost universally favorable. However, some British reviewers followed Montgomery, charging Eisenhower with disrespecting their nation and its contributions to the Allied victory. Over the next two years, Crusade sold over a quarter of a million copies (at $5 per copy). By 1966, the publishers would sell well over a million copies, and the book would remain in print for decades.
The success was well deserved. He had taken for his model the memoirs of General Ulysses S. Grant, which, he said later, he had “always admired because of their simplicity and lack of pretension” (“Eisenhower, At Ease: Stories I Tell to Friends,” p. 328). Candidly and with great clarity, Eisenhower described the war’s most important debates over strategy, stating his views without contentiousness or rancor. He was generous in giving credit and modest in describing his role and accomplishments. The result was to put himself on a path to the White House and toward opportunities for even greater service to his country and the world.
Dr. Daun van Ee is a historian and editor for the Eisenhower Papers Project at Johns Hopkins University and a Dwight D. Eisenhower Society trustee. The Eisenhower Society is dedicated to promoting the memory and legacy of the leadership of Dwight D. Eisenhower through educational programs, scholarships, grants, and special events. Learn more at http://www.dwightdeisenhowersociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.