When we hear terms like “personal trainer,” it’s natural to imagine the privileged life of the rich, famous, and ultra-talent, those who can afford or might genuinely “need” personal attention to their health and well-being. However, at the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County, individual attention is much more accessible and readily available to anybody, no matter your age, physical condition, goals, or overall commitment.
What is true – and what those elite celebrities and athletes know – is that a trainer, some expert advice and leadership, can improve your quality of life even if it’s not your life’s work.
We’ve got two dynamic and accomplished personal trainers on staff at present.
Debi Weir is a certified as a personal trainer and a Pilates instructor, with over 20 years of experience. Deb and her husband recently moved to the area (they love it, of course) from Rockville, Md. Debi loves her work and truly enjoys working with anyone, regardless of age and experience.
“I believe in empowering my students to reach their goals and feel positive about the overall self-care and health benefits that exercise can bring,” she says with her usual enthusiasm.
Howard Dorsey, our other personal trainer, is something of a legend here at the YW. Howard is also a strength and conditioning coach at Gettysburg Area High School. He has many years of experience in bodybuilding, powerlifting, and cross-training.
He’s best known, however, as the instructor and original of the long-popular “Howard’s Boot Camp” classes, held here for many years. Boot Camp’s return last month was greeted with great elation, as it signaled a true light at the end of the COVID tunnel for this building.
Boot Camp, Pilates, Zumba, and other classes, while often led by an accomplished trainer, are free with a membership or guest pass at the YWCA. No obligation; get here when you can.
So why would you enlist the aid of a trainer or attend an exercise class instead of working out on your own, even at home? We’ve all learned over these past two years that working (or working out) at home certainly does have its advantages. So what’s to be gained by working with a coach, a mentor, a leader, or as part of a group?
For starters, a leader or a trainer can monitor your form. Plenty of injuries or minor tweaks have occurred due to an improper method. In addition, you’ll be working on a program – whether it’s been personally designed for you or it’s today’s Zumba routine. Finally, think about motivation and accountability and add the social component that working out at home or on your own just can’t match. After you get into a good routine, you won’t want to miss your session, class, or the friends you’ve made. You’ll see.
If a personal trainer or exercise class sound like something you’d like to try or learn more about, please take a further look under Fitness at ywcagettysburg.org. And please feel free to contact me via the options listed here. I bet we’ve got something that’s just right for you.
