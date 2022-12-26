The Gettysburg Foundation joined organizations worldwide for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 for a global day of giving. The foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign initiative raised funds to support Gettysburg National Military Park’s (GNMP) Traveling Trunks Program.

Thanks to the contributions of so many and a generous challenge grant contribution from David Wilkins and Shelly Malecha, the foundation exceeded its Giving Tuesday goal of $25,000. Every donation received is going towards funding this valuable educational resource, including shipping costs, replacement materials and new trunks, allowing GNMP to reach even more classrooms across the nation with the Traveling Trunks Program. This effort will afford GNMP to “travel the trunks” filled with materials and hands-on history activities to classrooms across the country, near and far, for years to come.

Wayne E. Motts is the president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit the Gettysburg Foundation online at http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.