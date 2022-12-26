The Gettysburg Foundation joined organizations worldwide for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 for a global day of giving. The foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign initiative raised funds to support Gettysburg National Military Park’s (GNMP) Traveling Trunks Program.
Thanks to the contributions of so many and a generous challenge grant contribution from David Wilkins and Shelly Malecha, the foundation exceeded its Giving Tuesday goal of $25,000. Every donation received is going towards funding this valuable educational resource, including shipping costs, replacement materials and new trunks, allowing GNMP to reach even more classrooms across the nation with the Traveling Trunks Program. This effort will afford GNMP to “travel the trunks” filled with materials and hands-on history activities to classrooms across the country, near and far, for years to come.
The theme of the trunks, “A Nation at War,” includes lessons, stations and activities for students to see what it was like to wear the soldiers’ uniforms, to discover stories of women who played a significant role in the Civil War and to learn about the importance of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. GNMP provides educators, no matter where they are located, the opportunity to establish a creative, hands-on learning environment for their students with the lessons, historical information, materials and activities in the traveling trunks.
At the foundation, education is an integral part of our mission and assisting the park with the Traveling Trunks Program is just one step in fulfilling that mission by ensuring that our partner, the National Park Service, will be able to grow the program by adding trunks to reach more students with history education. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to assist with funding this project for GNMP.
As 2022 will soon be coming to a close, the Gettysburg Foundation team is not only striving to help fulfill the foundation’s charitable mission and purpose but is also very conscientious about giving back to our local community. We have focused on supporting local families at South Central Community Action Program’s Adams County Homeless Shelter and YMCA’s Safe House and donating for our furry friends at the Adams County SPCA and the Forever Love Rescue. You may have seen some of our staff and volunteers ringing the bell at Walmart as part of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign that benefits those in need here in Adams County. Even through challenging times, it is apparent that our staff continues to rally to ensure that others can enjoy the season.
Before 2022 comes to a close, we invite you to celebrate the season with an educational and festive tour of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower’s home and farm. Eisenhower National Historic Site once again decorated the Eisenhower home for the holidays and offers tours during the month of December. The last two tours this year with the home decorated for the holidays will take place Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with shuttles departing the GNMP Museum & Visitor Center at 11 a.m. and noon. Timed shuttle tickets are required for the tours. Mamie’s holiday touches bring the Eisenhower home alive with the spirit of the season. The Eisenhower’s Nativity dioramas are on display in the main lobby of the GNMP & Visitor Center throughout December. These dioramas were exhibited in the East Room of the White House during Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency. I hope your family and holiday guests have a chance to see and enjoy this wonderful experience and display. Visit us online at http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org to reserve your timed shuttle tickets to tour the Eisenhower home on Dec. 31. On behalf of the Gettysburg Foundation, I hope you are having a joyous holiday season with peace and cheer in the new year.
Wayne E. Motts is the president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit the Gettysburg Foundation online at http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.